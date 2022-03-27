What is Dropshipping? Know the Perks of Dropshipping

Dropshipping is an order fulfilment method that does not require a business to keep the products in stock. The store sells the product and passes the order to a third-party supplier who then ships the order and delivers it to the customer. If you approach it in the right way, dropshipping can help you build a successful business. If you are a business owner looking to ship products for your online store without the hassle of having to stock the inventory yourself, this model can be beneficial. After a customer places an order for something online, the dropshipping business then ships the products straight to the customer. It is beneficial for large companies and small companies to source products while making a little money and saving storage space at the same time.

If you are seeking an online business opportunity, there are high chances that you have come across dropshipping. It is an online business that can generate high returns for an e-commerce business. It is possible to start dropshipping with a small amount of start-up capital and some equity. This is a type of retail fulfilment method where instead of warehousing inventory, merchants purchase products from third-party suppliers when the customers order. These products are then shipped directly to the consumer. This way the seller does not have to manage the ordered product directly. For the retail store manager, when it comes to shipping and order fulfilment, this is mostly an easy process. The merchant does not have to stock products and order inventory in bulk or instead the third-party supplier will ship the products on the merchant's behalf.

Benefits of Dropshipping

A dropshipping business is easy to set up – You do not need prior business experience for dropshipping. It is easy to start this business because start-up costs are low especially when it is compared to other types of retail business models. You do not need a warehouse to store products or a team to help you out. You do not have to worry about stocking or shipping. Dropshipping is scalable – This business model does not have to change very much at all. You will have to put more work into sales and marketing as you grow, but your day-to-day will stay more or less the same, aside from processing more orders. Dropshipping does not require an office – You can run the entire business and you do not need to make any high-level investments. Your large expense will be for advertising. Dropshipping is flexible – This is one of the biggest benefits. You are here your boss and you can set your own rules. It is one of the most flexible careers that anyone can pursue. This is more flexible as you can list new products whenever you want, and you can adjust your strategies. Dropshipping is simpler to manage – It does not require you to make too many commitments like hiring staff or renting warehouse space, you can manage everything without any hassle. Less Capital is required – The biggest advantage to dropshipping is that it is possible to launch an e-commerce store without having to invest a ton in inventory upfront.

Sellers from across the world are increasingly opting for dropshipping as a business method. This is one of the recent and popular concepts in the world of product reselling. It is a procedure or an order fulfilment method where e-commerce business procures, stores, and delivers products to their customers that they have ordered. Sellers simply place the order to the manufacturing unit to the manufacturing unit or fulfilment centre. After the order is placed, it becomes the responsibility of the third party to manage the product, prepare it for delivery, and after that finally deliver it. Dropshipping is appealing to businesses that intend to sell generic products and but this can limit your opportunities to build a global brand or offer different products.

How does dropshipping work?

Order placement – It starts with the process of customers placing an order on a marketplace or website. Order Confirmation – As soon as the customer finalizes the purchase and orders the product, the seller sends the confirmation email to the customer which has shipping and tracking details of the package. The dropshipper here works as a bridge between the customer and the fulfilment centre and the supplier. Delivery- The package is packed from the warehouse and delivered to the customer.

Amazon Global Selling

Amazon Global Selling benefits as dropshipping too, as FBA helps the Indian sellers to reach international customers and deliver their products across the globe in a hassle-free way. It is a great option for e-commerce exports as:

It stores your products in the Amazon Fulfilment Centre It offers 24/7 customer service Amazon FBA takes care of your returns It notifies when you need to restock your products

Amazon Global Selling is the best e-commerce exports program that helps to take your business from India to international global markets. With 300 million customers across 18 global marketplaces and 200+ countries and territories, sellers can reach with their products globally. This also has easy registration, attractive product listings, and international state-of-the-art tools to help sellers sell their products internationally.