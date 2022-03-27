Microsoft Fire Employees After Allegations of Bribery in Middle East and Africa

Former Microsoft senior director, Mr. Yasser Elabd has revealed that Microsoft has turned a blind eye and even enabled briberies in relation to their operations in Africa and the Middle East.

In a blog post he published on Friday he goes into detail about his work with Microsoft, how he discovered illicit activities happening right under his nose and how he tried his level best to stop it but eventually got fired.

Microsoft told The Wall Street Journal they have probed into these allegations which took place many years ago and even added they had fired employees, clients, and partnerships that played a part in the investigations.

According to the whistle-blower, over $200 million USD is spent every year on bribes and other illicit transactions in Africa and The Middle East alone.

Six years ago, Mr. Elabd noticed that Microsoft had transferred $40,000 USD to an African client. After some investigation, he gained information that he is an ex-employee of Microsoft who had been given the boot for his subpar performances. Company policy does not allow any previous employees of the company to work as a client or partner for at least half a year. So, how was he registered as a client and why did he receive the $40,000 USD if he had only recently been fired by Microsoft?

He sought after more details from the company’s higher-ranking officials, he received a cold shoulder and could discern that there was a lot more in it and decided to investigate deeper.

For the next two years, he did everything he could to try and bring these actions into the light but to no avail. He was eventually fired in 2018.

In 2019, he flew to Washington D.C. to meet the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FBI and, the office of the nation’s Attorney Journal to talk through all the allegations he had against the American corporation.

The meetings went on for almost an entire day as he was probed about his entire Microsoft life. The SEC did promise that they would come to a conclusion soon, but even after a year had passed there had been no advancement on the case.

Eventually, at the start of the month, a report informed Mr. Elabd’s lawyer that the SEC was closing the case as they are low on resources to conduct interviews, find official documents in Africa and the middle East and move on with the case due to the Covid pandemic.

Due to this, Mr. Elabd has chosen to reach the masses directly by himself by writing about everything he knows on this article which goes into detail about Microsoft’s illegal activities around the world