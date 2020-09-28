What is the Best Free Online Collage Maker?

In today’s modern, digital world, people are so used to seeing stunning images that are a feast for the eyes. If you want to create collages for your posts, projects, digital scrapbooks, business promotional materials, etc., you’ll need the right collage maker to help you put several images together – seamlessly and stylishly.

It’s not as easy as you may think because it doesn’t involve just slapping pictures together. To ensure you come up with an aesthetically pleasing collage, you have to rely on design principles, artistic touches, and editing features. After all, a visually appealing collage is art!

But fret not, because, with the right tools, you can get your job done. Tech solutions will make a huge difference in your project. Thankfully, you can count on a free online collage maker to showcase the very best photos. There are many web and mobile collage makers, but not all of them are made equal. To help you out, we’ve outlined the qualities of an excellent free online collage maker, so you’ll know which one to work with.

Offers Flexibility with a Collage Template

A premium collage maker online like Promo.com comes with templates to make your task so much easier. A template is the sample output that you can fill in with your desired images. It’s a no-brainer because everything has been tastefully put together for you! You just need to add the pictures – like a ‘drag-and-drop’.

This tool comes in handy whether you need to show a bunch of pictures to convey your brand, exhibit multiple vacation pics in a single post, or present the how-to steps of your product. There are several templates for you to choose from, no matter what your objectives are. Hey, even if the collage maker is found free online, you’ll still want all the bells and whistles. Let’s take a look at some sample templates below:

1. Collage with Grids

As the name says, a collage with grids gives you a neat and orderly look. Under this option, there are also countless styles to pick from. The commonality is seeing straight lines that don’t intersect akin to a graphing paper. This style is good if you’re trying to showcase steps or giving instructions. Anything that is sequential will go well with a grid! You can use a bunch of images without worries and still exude an organized vibe because of the fluid lines.

2. Free-From Template

If you don’t like the boxy look that looks a tad too formal, you can choose a free-form template. This allows your photos and graphics to overlap so that you can show photos in any shape. It offers a casual feel with the same easy-click feature to place your photos.

3. DIY Total Freedom

An excellent free online collage maker offers you freedom of choice. Although technically, this isn’t a template, but a completely blank canvas. However, since you’re using a tool, you can still easily add pics and embellishments to your heart’s content. You can pick a vertical layout for a conventional, space-efficient look, or you can select a horizontal version if you have a lot of panoramic pictures. You are at liberty to choose all the features to achieve your desired results!

Provides the Ability to Choose from Many Themes

An amazing free online collage maker will give you many themes, which makes your life easy when you don’t want to think of a cohesive design from scratch. After all, we’re not all artfully inclined! If you’re not good at mixing and matching, a pre-set theme is ideal.

A theme stands for pre-designed elements that share similar features to give your collage unity. For example, a fairy theme with fairy borders, whimsical colors, fairy stickers, and swirly fonts will be perfect for your little girl’s birthday party pictures. However, if you’re designing a formal business project collage, choose a professional theme with sleek fonts, bold borders, etc. These are elements you must consider:

1. Colors

A theme usually has two or three dominant colors. To illustrate, an autumn theme will have brown, red, and orange. In contrast, a Christmas theme will have red and green. When choosing your theme colors, match it with the tones of your images and your goals.

2. Borders

Do you want to apply a border on each of the pictures, or do you want to create a border for the overall layout? Borders create boundaries that you may find useful if you’re crafting a how-to collage for your business. This option is akin to a frame that adds delineation.

3. Embellishments

You want to be able to add some stickers, graphics, or maybe even a watermark. An excellent free collage maker online will have a huge collection of customizable graphics that you can resize or re-color to tell your unique design story.

4. Fonts

Typography is just as important as what your text says. Your text conveys your message, and your font will add value. Readability matters, along with the color, size, and style. Your chosen font has the power to attract the eyes of your audience to your collage.

Provides an Amazing Picture Editor

Improve your images with photo editing! A terrific free collage maker online will provide this feature so you can upscale your images. You can opt to improve image quality, crop backgrounds, and effects. Most of all, you can do it conveniently in one easy to use platform.

Offers Ease of Use

Finally, when choosing a collage maker online, ease of use is a priority. Convenience equates to time and energy saved. A great collage maker will allow you to use the platform either with your mobile device or your desktop, whichever is convenient. It will also allow you to upload directly from your phone’s camera roll. Here are things you should watch out for:

Cloud hub storage where you can readily save your work.

Easy downloading of work for high-resolution printing or sharing on social media.

Speedy upload feature so you won’t feel lazy uploading your images.

A highly-efficient toolbar that allows you to click and apply multiple changes if you want to.

Provides easy editing and personalization of images, fonts, layout, graphics, textures, effects, etc.

As the adage goes, a picture paints a thousand words. With a photo collage maker, you have the power to say even more and create more impact. Happy pic collaging!