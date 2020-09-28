List of New Maruti Suzuki Cars Available Under 10 Lakhs

We all know that Maruti Suzuki is a joint venture between Maruti Udyog Ltd. and Suzuki Motors Corporation of Japan. 56.21% of the company’s share belongs to the Japanese partner. As per the survey of 2018, the brand enjoys nearly 53% of the Indian passenger car market. The company has its headquarters in New Delhi. The merger took place in the year 1982 in October. The first manufacturing unit of the collaboration was established in Gurgaon, Haryana. The different models of the Maruti Suzuki new cars answer all the requirements of the Indian drivers, that is the reason why Maruti Suzuki is the primary choice of most of the Indians. Whether in the domains of looks, smart features, fuel consumption, or mileage offered and competitive pricing, no other brand comes close to Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki cars price list between 4 lakhs to 10 lakhs

An investigation into the psyche of the buyers reveals that ‘price’ is often one of the strongest determinants that affect the purchase decision of a buyer. Hence let us take a look at the list of the new Maruti Suzuki car models with price and complete details and find out cars that will be affordable to the majority.

Let’s arrange the most desirable cars of the brand as per the increasing price range.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco CARGO Petrol BS6 – Price: Rs. 4.04 lakhs

This is a petrol-driven cargo car, which is like a minivan mainly used for carrying goods from one place to another. It is best for any business purpose rather than domestic use.

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXI (O) – Price: Rs. 4.08 lakhs

It is one of the most popular hatchbacks of the country. After Maruti 800, Alto is the most successful and favourable car for most Indians as its price is low, hardy car and perfect for a small family. It is a perfect car.

3. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi – Price: Rs. 4.09 lakhs,

Maruti Suzuki S- Presso LXi (O) – Price: Rs. 4.15 lakhs

It is a smart, sleek and stylish model and it is easily available in eye-popping colors. It is new addition by Maruti Suzuki and it is quite liked by the youngsters.

4. Maruti Suzuki New Wagon R LXi 1.0 – Price: Rs. 4.29 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0 VXi – Price: Rs. 4.72 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi (O) 1.0 AGS BS6 – Price: Rs. 5.44 lakhs

This is the new family car of India. After Alto, Wagoner is the second most liked hatchback of Maruti Suzuki. Though WagonR has been in the Indian market for a few years, they have relaunched it with new alterations.

5. Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi BS6 – Price: Rs. 4.49 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki Celerio V VXi AMT BS6 – Price: Rs. 5.38 lakhs

It is quite affordable, luxurious and comfortable. This hatchback has been designed perfectly to suit the requirements of the Indian drivers.

6. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 AMT BS6 – Price: Rs. 6.44 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha 1.2 MT BS6 – Price: Rs. 7.40 lakhs

This is a subcompact car, which is perfectly suited for the Indian roads. It is also a 5-seater car, but it quite stylish and strong.

7. Maruti Suzuki Dzire LDi – Price: Rs. 6.57 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus BS6 – Price: Rs. 8.27 lakhs

This is a stylish sedan. Among all other sedan cars, Dzire has created and hold its position strong. It is one of the most favourite sedans of all times.

8. Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi BS6 – Price: Rs. 6.78 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZDi AMT – Price: Rs. 7.96 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZDi Plus – Price: Rs. 8.29 lakhs

Swift is love. Anyone who likes small cars has really admired this car. It’s design, smoothness to drive, and seating comfortability are worth its price. It is an attractive and affordable hatchback.

9. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta 1.3 – Price: Rs. 7.86 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha 1.2 AT BS6 – Price: Rs. 9.10 lakhs

This is a spacious subcompact car with comfortable seats. The ride quality of this car is good, with good looks, good performance, and good features.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi – Price: Rs. 8.15 lakhs

Ertiga is a minivan or an MPV, but this is used completely for people to travel wither for personal and commercial purpose. It is sassy, stylish and strong with 7-seater space.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZDi AGS – Price: Rs. 9.68 Lakhs

Breeza is an SUV car, which is packed with smart features and comfortable interiors can be bought for. It has a great sporty look.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 BS6 – Price: Rs. 9.97 lakhs

Ciaz is a stylish, strong, and super performing high-end sedan car offered by Maruti Suzuki. It is a premium sedan from NEXA that combines the best of premium looks, revolutionary technology and luxury.

All the above cars are models of Maruti Suzuki under 10 lakhs. However, they are not the sole cluster and you can easily find many different models of new cars under 10 lakhs.

