What to Expect From Zoom’s Earnings on Monday

The San Jose, California-based communications technology company Zoom is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings. With expectations of $1.09 per share. It represents year-over-year growth of over 10% from $0.99 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The stock price slump can be pinned on waning enthusiasm about short-term growth as more people transition back to working at the office. But Zoom might surprise Wall Street with its growth, engagement, and profitability metrics.

According to management’s late August forecast, Zoom should achieve more than $1 billion of quarterly sales for only its second time as a company. Its first time was the second quarter when sales jumped 54% year over year to $1.02 billion. Wall Street is expecting the same revenue level for the third quarter. It will translate into slower growth of around 29%, year over year, due to stronger growth trends in late 2020.