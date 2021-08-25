What Twitter investors have to say about the Tether crypto controversy as of now

After a two-month hiatus, Tether (CCC: USDT-USD) is resuming production, and crypto traders are weighing in on the debate. Tether’s new printing is going crazy, with 2.3 billion tokens issued since the beginning of the month. Some investors on social media are cautious of stablecoin because of its rapid growth.

Because Tether is a stablecoin, it focuses on keeping a set price. In this situation, the cryptocurrency seeks to maintain a $1 per token pricing. Even so, that price fluctuates slightly from time to time. After a two-month hiatus, Tether (CCC: USDT-USD) is resuming production, and crypto traders are weighing in on the debate. Tether’s new printing is going crazy, with 2.3 billion tokens issued since the beginning of the month. Some investors on social media are cautious of stablecoin because of its rapid growth.

Another user wrote,” Tether (USDT) is a Ponzi scheme, but not in the manner that most people think of it. Tether artificially inflates the price of #Bitcoin & crypto to attract more new real money, allowing early Bitcoin & crypto buyers to cash out a small amount every now and then. Tether is a ponzi scam in the abstract”.

It’s evident that Tether will buy t-bills to balance its books in a few weeks, causing crypto to plummet, said another user.

On Tuesday, the USDT fell marginally over a 24-hour period. Apart from the Tether controversy, there’s plenty of other crypto news to look at today. Fortunately, InvestorPlace keeps track of all the newest crypto news that traders should be aware of. What traders need to know about Cardano (CCC: ADA-USD), the price of Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD) decreasing, and other news to keep an eye on are just a few instances of what to read right now.

Tether is one of the most divisive cryptocurrency schemes currently in existence. Over the last few years, the project has been involved in a number of disputes, prompting many members of the community to lose faith in it and the USDT tokens it offers. Tether failed to complete an audit in 2018 that would have confirmed that its USDT tokens were backed by real fiat currency in the bank. In March of this year, Tether finally released an audit report demonstrating that its USDT coins were backed by real assets.

