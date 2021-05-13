What We Know About Apex Legends Mobile Till Now

Apex Legends is coming on Mobile platforms, but we don’t know yet when. Respawn has announced that Apex Legends will launch its mobile version for Android and iOS sometime in the spring of 2021. While the full release is likely sometime later this year, respawn has not said where or when the later launch will take place.

The beta testing phases will probably be quite long, especially considering that they start in limited places, so you should expect a wait. Pre-registers are open in some regions, but we will update you as soon as they go live if they do.

The earliest release of Apex Legends Mobile for Android, iOS, and Windows Phone 8.1 is expected by the end of 2021.

Electronic Arts have confirmed that the beta for Apex Legends Mobile will finally be released at the end of this month. EA recently announced that Apex Mobile could be released in the late 2021’s, EA confirmed that a beta would be released in mid-2021. It’s worth keeping an eye on EA Play and the E3 2021 as there could be some news about the game to be revealed at these events in June.

The developer has not announced if this will be a fixed release date, but here they have forgotten what they know, so we just have to wait and see.

Apex Legends was in the gaming news recently when it announced its highly anticipated 9th season and a new way to play Battle Royale. Respawn Entertainment has launched a closed beta test in India, while one will follow this month in the Philippines. It is said that the beta testing will take over a year before the final version is released.

Apex Legend has been a successful Battle Royale shooter since its launch and has since expanded to PC and consoles such as Nintendo Switch. Apex Legends is released on a number of platforms to increase the number of players on all platforms.

EA CEO has talked about making Apex Legends available worldwide on Android by the end of this year. The release date of Apex Legends Mobile is still unknown, but EA had originally stated that it would be released sometime before the latter half of 2021. The games will be available in beta to more players from May 2021 and will be available for final release later this year, according to EA chief executive.

As a result, the release dates for Apex Legends Mobile may vary, but it will eventually enter the world series as a test.

The other beta slot will be available exclusively for Android devices and will open sometime in the spring of 2021, appealing to both iOS and Android users.

Electronic Arts have confirmed that the beta of Apex Legends Mobile will finally make its way to the official website later this month. If you can’t sign up yet, it will also appear in the Google Play Store, but you can pre-register. You can either sign up – on the special website that will launch soon.

The first countries to get beta access to the game will now be India and the Philippines, but beta testing is expected to take over a year before the final version is released.

While other Battle Royales have been on mobile platforms for some time, Apex Legends has remained on PC and consoles.

A few weeks ago it was announced that a beta test of Apex Legends Mobile will be released on the mobile version of the game, with a release date of 2021. Whether this is the first time beta testing for Apex Legends Mobile has been released, there is no word on that. The first to test it are those in North America and Europe, while the rest of the world will have to wait for more bugs to be fixed and the games ready for global release.