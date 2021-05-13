Asus Unveiled ZenFone 8 & ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 Starting At €599

The ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip are the most recent additions to Asus’s ZenFone handset range. The online launch of Asus’s latest flagships has just ended, and we now have complete specs and pricing information for both phones in global markets.

Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, Asus has postponed the launch of the ZenFone 8 in India. Let’s look at the requirements now it that’s out of the way:

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip – Specification And Features

The ZenFone 8 Flip is the handset with the fancy motorized camera that serves as the smartphone’s front and back cameras.

The handset has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the front, there is no punch-hole or notch. Instead, you get a bezel-free full-screen monitor that is unobtrusive.

The Snapdragon 888 5G chipset is combined with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage under the hood. The handset is available in three different configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB.

ZenUI, which is based on Android 11, is pre-installed on the ZenFone 8 Flip.

Despite this, the camera module remains the most entertaining feature of the handset, and it still lends itself to the moniker “Flip.”

The ZenFone 8 Flip comes with a triple camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor, 12MP Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

When desired, the camera module flips around to serve as a selfie shooter, just like its predecessor.

A giant 5,000mAh battery powers it, and it supports 30W rapid charging. Galactic Black and Glacier Silver are the two colorways that will be available.

Asus ZenFone 8 – Specification And Features

The Asus ZenFone 8 is a small flagship phone that aims to compete with Apple’s iPhone 12 mini. It has a 5.9-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The panel also has Gorilla Glass Victus security, a peak brightness of up to 1100 nits, and support for 112 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

This model has a punch-hole selfie camera instead of the flip camera mechanism. Under the hood, you’ll see the same flagship Snapdragon 888 5G CPU.

Up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 capacity would be available. The phone is available in three storage capacities: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB. It’s both dust and water-resistant, with an IP68 score.

The ZenFone 8 has a dual-camera configuration on the back, with a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera (with 4cm Super Macro support). In the front, there’s even a 12MP selfie light.

A modest 4000mAh battery with 30W rapid charging support completes the specs list. While it isn’t the largest battery we’ve seen in Android flagships, it should be adequate.

The computer comes pre-installed with ZenUI, which is built on Android 11. Last but not least, the ZenFone 8’s 3.5mm headphone jack is a standout feature.

Asus ZenFone 8 & ZenFone 8 Flip – Pricing And Availability

The base version of the ZenFone 8 Flip costs 799 euros (roughly Rs. 71,000), while the lightweight ZenFone 8 costs just 599 euros (roughly Rs. 53,200).

The ZenFone 8 series will be available in limited quantities, according to Asus.

There is no news about when these premium smartphones will be available in India. But keep an eye out for more information.

