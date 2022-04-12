What Were the Biggest Mobile Games of 2021?

Considering that most people spent 2021 inside and sheltering from the coronavirus, mobile games became very popular.

The mobile game industry was quick to pick up on this, and a lot more mobile games came out during this period. There are many choices, but what are the best ones?

We’ve decided to recap the best and biggest mobile games of 2021. Let’s take a look at what dominated screens during the year.

LeoVegas

The first option up on the list and one that’s been pretty popular is LeoVegas. Mobile casinos have proven to be very popular in recent times, and it’s not exactly difficult to see why. Being able to access the thrills of the casino from the comfort of your own home is incredibly appealing, and many people have decided to use apps like this one to start enjoying a bit of casual gambling. This This LeoVegas review tells you a lot of what you need to know, but suffice it to say, this is a good one.

Pokemon Unite

Pokémon UNITE was announced as a team-based game styled vaguely on concepts like League of Legends. However, this has a Pokémon theme and aesthetic and has become very popular in the last year.

The roster isn’t quite the full list of Pokémon that you can get in the mainline games, but each character has a unique set of abilities and fulfills a different role on the five-person team. The objective is simple. You need to score goals and get the most points to win. However, to do that, you have to fight the other team, made up of other players, in real-time. The game is pretty fun and is regularly getting updates even now in 2022, keeping the player base interested.

Fortnite

Fortnite is everywhere these days. As a concept, it is a very simple shooting game. Still, it has managed to secure a devoted fan base across every medium simply because it’s engaging, it’s fun, and there are lots of new characters and gameplay styles added all the time.

When the game made a transition to mobile, it became very popular, and in 2021, as more people were locked down, it was an excellent opportunity to test the game out without having to commit to purchasing a console. It might not be the most serious of games and does have a lot of comedic elements, but there is no denying that this is a very popular mobile game.

Candy Crush

You might remember Candy Crush from back in the glory days of Facebook. This mobile game first came to light in the mid-2010s, but it’s had a reasonably solid fan base over the years.

The reason the game is so successful is probably down to the fact that it is very simple. You match different types of candy to win the level. However, it’s fun, engaging, and doesn’t require masses of commitment or effort. You can play it casually, and that appeals to people who just want something to do for five minutes.

Final Thoughts

So, there were many popular mobile games in 2021. Given that a lot of people were dealing with the impact of lockdown, and working from home, these kinds of games picked up a lot of speed. They are easy to start using because you already have the device for them.

It will be interesting to see what mobile games make an appearance in 2022 and how the market changes depending on what people are asking for. However, if we’re just talking about 2021, these were some of the big hits.