Whatfix secured $32M in Series C round led by Sequoia Capital India

Whatfix, a SaaS-based digital adoption startup, has now secured $32 million in the funding round of Series C led by the Sequoia Capital India. Some of the existing investors include the Cisco Investments, F-Prime Capital, Eight Road Ventures, also participated in the funding round.

The funds secured will now going to be used to drive product development and address the demands for the digital adoption solutions across the markets like Australia and Europe.

Speaking of the fundraise, Khadim Batti, Co-founder and CEO, Whatfix said, “As the future of work evolves, enterprises must invest in digital adoption now to prepare for the next wave in the digital workplace. Mainstream employees and alternative workforce will need to be digitally savvy, stay focussed on key digital activities, use BOTs to enter data and perform routine tasks, re-skill themselves by self-learning in the flow of work, and be comfortable acting on hyper-personalized guidance.”

With this investment, the startup also has plans to further invest in the product innovation with enhanced functionalities that unify the employee experience and digital journey across the desktop, mobile and web applications, thus simplify enterprise-wide search across the fragmented content repositories, and increase user productivity with the help of a personalization, workflow, and BOT based data entry.

“This latest funding will help us to expand our product offerings globally and continue to help enterprises realize the full value of their digitisation effort,” said Vara Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO at Whatfix.

