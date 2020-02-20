Great Ways to Give Your Kitchen a Deep Clean

Keeping your kitchen clean is a vital task. You need to make sure that everything in the kitchen is clean and fresh in order to cook healthy meals on a regular basis. However, it can be a hectic task to clean up your kitchen. But, we have some great ideas for you that will help you give your kitchen a deep clean that you always look for.

Without further ado, let's take a look at them in today's blog

The Best Kitchen Cleaning Ideas for You

Here is a list of all the best kitchen cleaning ideas that will help you give your kitchen a grand and fresh makeover every time –

Use baking soda and water to clean your kitchen stove from now – in a mug, mix some baking soda and water. Then turn it into a paste. Spread this paste all over the stove and let it rest for at least 2-3 hours. Then use a plastic scraper in order to remove the paste from the stove. Take a big wet towel and clean the remains or you can even rise it in water.

Use a sealed plastic ammonia bag and clean gas burners – using ammonia is the best way in which you can clean your gas burners. Add ¼ cup of ammonia inside a zip lock bag and seal it. Now, place this bag on top of a baking sheet and let it be for a whole night. Next morning, wipe the burners clean with a soft sponge or you can dip them in dish soap water.

Use gentle cleanser for stoves that run on electricity – take out the electric coils and the reflectors from the stoves and use a mild cleansing liquid in order to clean them thoroughly without any danger.

Use baking soda to clean stainless steel – the use of stainless steel in a kitchen, can be seen in a lot of different places. It is an essential element of this area of the house. So how do you clean the appliances or cabinets that come with stainless steel? Use baking soda. Mix it with water and wash them clean.

Use lemon juice and salt for the sink – salt and lemon juice can be mixed together and applied over the sink. Then use a toothbrush to scrub the stain ridden areas. Let it sit for atleast 3-4 hours and then wash the sink clean. You will see, it is clean and all stains have gone away.

Use lemon or vinegar ice cubes for keeping the ice tray fresh – a lot of people forget to clean their ice making tray. There is a simple trick to keep it fresh. Take some lemons or vinegar and put them inside the chambers and pour water to freeze them. Once frozen, take them out and wash in tap water. This will keep the entire tray fresh and clean at all times.

Use hot water and baking soda for the refrigerator – using soap or any detergent, can leave behind a foul smell that will affect the quality of the food inside the fridge. That is why you need to use baking soda and hot water to clean and scrub the fridge and to keep it fresh.

Use baking soda or vinegar to clean the freezer – often we find that the freezer gives out foul smell and that is why you need to keep it clean always. Use baking soda or vinegar to do so. Use a toothbrush and scrub the entire chamber. Then keep it open for 2-3 hours. Take some water and clean it thoroughly.

Use lemonade to clean dishwasher – the dishwasher cleans all your dishes for you. But cannot keep clean by itself. You need to do it. Take some lemonade or simple lemon juice, dip a brush in it and scrub the entire appliance with it. The critic acid present in the lemon will help to remove the stains and give a nice touch.

Use soap for the blender – you need to clean the blender thoroughly. First you will have to dismantle the appliance. Read the manual and learn how to do so. Then use simple kitchen soap and brush the insides of the blender thoroughly. Now using a toothbrush clean the blades. Don't forget to wash the blades.

So, did you read the blog till this point? Then you are now aware of the best ways in which you can keep your kitchen clean at all times.

