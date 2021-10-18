What’s Next for Wireless Headphones?

Headphones have come a long way from the over-the-ear, hard-wired headphones of the 1980s. With streamlined designs, enhanced audio, and wireless capabilities, today’s headphones deliver great performance with a suite of features that add real value. Wireless headsets, in particular, have added a good deal of value to doing business, giving one a hands-free and unencumbered way to conference with others, take sales calls, and more.

If we know anything about tech, it is that there is always room to grow. What is the state of wireless headphones today, and where are they headed? What are the features to look for in the next generation of wireless headphones?

Of course, the biggest transition in recent years has been the one to true wireless headsets. Though resisted by some audiophiles, wireless headsets, headphones, and earbuds are the new norm. With the advent of wireless charging, this audio tech has, in fact, become truly wireless.

If wireless is now standard, what else defines the high-performance headsets of today?

Noise Cancellation

Noise cancellation has been all the rage in headsets for a while now. Also known as active noise cancelling, noise cancellation utilizes electronic processing to assess the ambient sound around the user, then ‘cancels’ this ambient sound out by generating oppositional sound. This makes for an overall ‘quieter’ setting in which the user can better hear audio through the headset. For those working in a crowded office or even working from a busy home, noise cancellation is an essential feature that brings real ROI.



Quick Charge Batteries

Wireless devices aren’t hard-wired to a power source during use, naturally. Waiting for wireless headsets to charge up can put a serious wrench in a workday, for example. Today’s quick charge headsets and headphones help ensure that downtimes are limited.

Cinematic Surround Sound

While surround sound might not be as essential when you are using a wireless headset for work, it is absolutely essential when gaming or listening to music. Cinematic surround sound creates depth in the sonic field, making music or a game environment that much more absorbing. There are use cases in the business world, as well; how beneficial would it be for a sales team to hear all the nuance and detail in a conversation? Likely, significantly beneficial.

User-friendly Controls

Another must-have on wireless headphones is easy to use and intuitive controls. No one wants to be searching around for a mute button in the middle of a conference call, for example. A simple flip up of a mouthpiece on some wireless headsets can automatically mute incoming audio.

The Future

Given the performance of today’s wireless headphones, what could possibly be waiting for us in the near future? A good bit. Everything from integrated streaming capabilities to voice control is on the horizon.

Streaming capabilities

The release of Apple’s wireless headphones begged the question: How much is too much for a small audio accessory? The wireless headphones of tomorrow will come with integrated streaming capabilities, giving users a bigger return on their investment. Headphones themselves will be able to stream music from favorite streaming services in the not too distant future.

The wireless headsets of tomorrow will also feature comprehensive voice and gesture controls. A command or a simple wave of the hand will increase volume or mute the mic, making these audio accessories that much easier to use.

Even Better Connectivity

Finally, headsets in the future will likely leverage new and more advanced connectivity that goes beyond Bluetooth. While Bluetooth has gotten us quite far in terms of wireless performance, the future of wireless headsets will be driven by connectivity options that are even more performant and consistent. Dropped connections or audio glitches will be a thing of the past, ensuring a seamless auditory experience.