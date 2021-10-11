WhatsApp backup stuck? Here is how to fix the bug

The WhatsApp backup stuck issue has been bothering users for a long, but Reddit user torojet discovered that with a little work, anybody can fix it, as reported by feature leaker WABetaInfo. Chat backups to Google Drive performed as expected once the user followed a certain method, and users may now follow the same procedures on their devices to recover this WhatsApp backup capability.

WhatsApp is used by over two billion people worldwide, making it the most popular messaging programme on the planet. This Facebook-owned site, however, is not without its own set of issues. Chat backups being stuck at 100% is a common problem on the Android version of WhatsApp.

Every day, WhatsApp backs up your chat history at a predetermined time. It’s unclear why chat backups become stuck, but it may cause users a lot of trouble. This issue has been present for at least a year and can result in the complete loss of conversation history.

Those impacted by the WhatsApp backup stuck bug, according to the Reddit user, should take the following measures to fix the problem:

Step 1: Open a desktop or laptop browser and navigate to drive.google.com.

Step 2) Go to Settings, Manage Apps, and then choose WhatsApp Messenger.

Step 3) Select Disconnect from Drive from the Options menu. If your chats are saved on your smartphone, you will not lose them.

Step 4) Uninstall WhatsApp from your phone, then utilise the device’s file manager to navigate to “/user/Android/Media/com.whatsapp/WhatsApp/Databases.”

Step 5) Rename the most recent database (.db) file to msgstore.db, which should result in a file named msgstore.db.crypt12 or msgstore.db.crypt14.

Step 6) From the Play Store, download WhatsApp and sign in with the same phone number.

Step 7) Because the Google Drive link has been broken, WhatsApp will look for the local backup you just renamed.

Step 8) Restore your conversation history and reinstall WhatsApp, then link your Google Drive for online backups in the WhatsApp settings.

WhatsApp has also enabled end-to-end encryption for conversation backups for Android beta users, and the feature has recently been pushed out to iOS beta users. To secure their chat history from unauthorised access, users will be given the choice of choosing a password or a 64-digit encryption key. If you lose your password or encryption key while using this function, WhatsApp will not be able to recover your conversation backup.