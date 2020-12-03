WhatsApp Pay: How to enable, send and receive money

The evergreen Whatsapp Messenger, with which you chat with family and friends also lets to make financial transactions. As surprising it may sound, it’s true now you can send/receive the money within the chats. Whatsapp Pay will let you pay to send and receive money.

The payment feature of Whatsapp- Whatsapp Pay is currently working with five banks in India – ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India, and Jio Payments Bank. Using this service you can easily send money on WhatsApp to anyone who is using UPI supported app.

The Facebook-owned company after the launch of Whatsapp Pay stated that this feature was rolled out to

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable, send or receive money via WhatsApp Pay-

1) Tap on the Whatsapp app icon on your mobile phone and then tap on the three-dotted icon visible on the top right corner of your screen.

2) Choose the ‘Payment’ option and then later tap on ‘Add a payment method’.

3) A list of bank names will appear on your mobile screen.

4) After you are done with selecting your bank account, the number registered with your bank account will be verified.

5) For the verification process you will have to tap on the ‘Verify’ via SMS option.

Note: To use the Whatsapp Payment feature it is mandatory that your mobile number is the same number registered with your bank account.

6) When the verification process is complete, you will then have to complete setting the payment process.

7) Users will need a UPI pin for making transactions on WhatsApp just how it works on other apps.

8) When all the steps are done a page with chosen bank accounts will be visible to you.

If the user wants to send or receive money using Whatsapp Pay-

1) To send or receive money using Whatsapp Pay, open the Whatsapp app, and then tap any chat you want to send or receive money to. Click on the attachment icon in the chat.

2) Tap on ‘Payment’ and enter the amount you want to send to the person. You can also send the amount to the person with a note.

3) The last step to use Whatsapp Pay is to enter your UPI Pin.

4) Once your transaction is complete, you will receive a notification showing your transaction confirmation.

The Whatsapp Pay feature to carry out transactions using Whatsapp is now available for both Android Phones and iOS devices as well.