Wrap up your year with Spotify Wrapped and Wrapped memes

It’s time for major nostalgia hits! Spotify Wrapped is out now, did you check yours?

It’s that time of the year again. Oh no, we’re not talking about the December blues. We’re talking about Spotify giving you an insight on what all to listen to.

Say thanks to the songs that helped you keep your arms toned in 2020.

Check out your year in music: https://t.co/rYc8NO5n0p#2020Wrapped pic.twitter.com/vVFFDxCnsG — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) December 2, 2020

Spotify just rolled out 2020 Wrapped with a personalized experience for all its listeners. This year’s wrapped will give away the insights on artists, songs, genres, and podcasts that you listened to. And what’s new? This time your wrapped is in a story like feature. Because, of course, your music history is no less than a story.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped in your device?

Want to check out what you listened to? Well, it’s really easy. All you have to do is open your Spotify and log into your account. With the new Wrapped, you get a slide show which features your music of this year, the minutes you spent listening to artists along with an infographic flashing about your top songs.

Spotify users are already flexing their Spotify Wrapped

It’s just been some time that Spotify gave out this feature, however, if you use Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or even Whatsapp you might have seen a hundred stories by now about it.

On one side there are people flexing their music taste-

Me: I’ve grown so much since I was 13!

My Spotify wrapped: pic.twitter.com/yEJpd8zlom — Haley Cook (@haleyc00k) December 3, 2020

So last night i update my ig story for the first time since 4th of October.. i share my Spotify’s 2020 wrapped, pic.twitter.com/H1Pne64mLo — Ridd 🇲🇾 (@saintridd) December 3, 2020

On the other hand, there are people who are already over it-



