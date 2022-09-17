When Real coincides with Reel: The Real Life Alex Russo from “Wizards of Waverly Place”

There are some surprising instances in life when the reel coincides with real and you are left gaping open-mouthed at the coincidence of it all. Recently, a TikTok user found out that there is a not-so-small possibility that she might be the real-life Alex Russo, a character played by Selena Gomez in Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” The real-life Alex Russo’s story is surprisingly similar to that of the real one and we are left wondering if the whole story has already surpassed the lines of coincidence and entered the realm of uncanny occurrences. Read along to know more about the real-life Alex Russo.

Reel vs Real

Alexis Nido-Russo was going on with her life quite normally like any other individual out there until the day a bank teller reverted her attention to the uncanny connection between her and Alex Russo. Alexis soon took to TikTok to share her experience with her followers and has discovered since then the uncanny resemblance between her own life and that of the Disney character.

Alexis, who has never watched the show before is beginning to learn more and more about it, and it seems like she indeed has more than a couple of similarities with Selena Gomez’s Alex. In a series of videos on TikTok, Alexis has revealed to her followers that just like Gomez’s Alex, her dad also owns a sub shop, and she too has brothers. And if that’s not similarity enough, Alexis is also half Hispanic and half Italian, and she even lived in Greenwich Village in New York City, the place where the reel Russos of WOWP lived.

The chain of similarities doesn’t end here. Alexis has two brothers who go by the name Joseph and Michael, and those who have watched the show will be aware that the initial letters of the reel Alex’s brothers are also the same.

The striking similarities between her life and that of the character got the real Alex Russo thinking and she even confronted her dad about it, and about the way he used to joke to people that she was on TV. Well, perhaps Mr.Russo has more to him than he let on, or perhaps not. Either way, it’s safe to say that Alexis has got some exclusive content for days to come.