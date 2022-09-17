Khaby Lame, TikTok’s most-followed star, earns this staggering amount for each post

You don’t necessarily need a cauldron of qualifications or a white-collar job to earn millions. Sometimes all you need is a TikTok account and a decent internet connection. 22-year-old Khaby Lame is the biggest living example of this as he is making millions, thanks to TikTok. Most humans who have some connection to social media whether it be TikTok or Instagram will be familiar with Lame and his striking humor and sarcasm. Khaby Lame also happens to be the most-followed star on TikTok, his popularity and fame cemented by his 149.5 million followers. TikTok has indeed become a livelihood for Lame. Because millions of followers aren’t the only thing that Lame has earned with his videos. Read along to know more about TikTok’s most popular content creator.

Ticking Off Millions

Recently, in an exclusive with Fortune, Lame’s manager, Alessandro Riggio made some interesting revelations. According to Riggio, Lame is on the way to earning a whopping $10 million this year. His immense popularity and fame on TikTok and the resultant endorsement deals have helped the 22-year-old Khabey earn millions. Recently, Lame was paid a whopping $450,000 by Hugo Boss to just walk the ramp at their Milan Fashion Week show as well as to post a video of the walk to his account. Imagine being so popular that reputed labels would pay insane amounts just to post a clip on your TikTok account! Lame was also paid a staggering amount of $750,000 for just one TikTok video by a major Hollywood studio.

Khabey Lame, whose real name is Khabane Lame is basically from Senegal. He migrated to Italy in the year 2001 with his family. Lame began his TikTok journey during the beginning of the pandemic and soon enough he rose to fame with his silent skits blended with refreshing humor and wit.

Lame’s manager also mentioned that the influencer is not motivated by money, “He was poor, and he doesn’t know how much he has in the bank.” Lame added in with his natural simplicity that he likes making people laugh.