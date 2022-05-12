When to Invoice a Client

Company owners and independent contractors usually send invoices to their customers on a predetermined, monthly-based date — or after you’re through with the job. Wondering when to invoice a customer in your case? Feel free to talk to your clients about it. Ask each of them when they’d like to be invoiced, based on your usual invoicing routine.

So, when do you send invoice to customers? The most common scenario is invoicing your clients when your cooperation is successfully over. There are cases when invoicing your clients before the job is done makes sense. In this case, the process will serve as requesting a deposit for the large-scale project you’re about to start working on. Do you get an invoice before or after payment? That’s another typical common question on the topic. The answer is usually after.

That said, clarify your invoicing policy well in advance in order to make cooperation as transparent as possible. This will contribute to building rapport with your clients and making sure they are satisfied. Want to know how to get a client to pay an invoice as soon as possible? Wondering what to do if some of your clients refuse or are unable to pay? Keep reading for more details.

Best way to invoice clients

Here are some crucial tips on how to get a client to pay an invoice on your terms:

Create a contract with clear expectations. Explain your payment terms to your clients at the very beginning of your collaboration. Once they sign the contract, they legally confirm that they’ll follow your rules and deliver on their promises.

If you’re about to start working on a high-maintenance project with multiple customizations, ask for a deposit. It will help you filter out ‘red flag’ customers and make the paying process go in a buttery-smooth way. Invoice speedily. If you want to get paid fast, you need to invoice your clients as quickly as you can. That’s one of the golden rules of operating a successful business. When sending an invoice, be polite and helpful. Ask your clients about their preferred payment methods and similar stuff that will boost loyalty. Follow up persistently if you get no reply. Invoice digitally. This will save you heaps of your time and finances. Focus on sending invoice to client email sample via Saldoinvoice , invest in high-quality cloud-based software for better automation and streamlined processes, offer your customers a wide array of payment methods, and be as open about your policies as you can. The latter is particularly vital if you’re wondering how to invoice international clients. Always make people you work with feel appreciated. Offer occasional discounts, simplify their life within your mutually beneficial cooperation, set aside time to explain the lingo to them e.g., pro forma invoice template , help them solve a problem, or even send them a charming gift. By building trust with your customers in a special, beyond-money way, you will definitely stimulate them to pay you as soon as they can.

Client not paying invoice — what to do

You’ve completed the project on time, meaning you’re entitled to get your money for it. On time. That said, stop feeling like a nag whenever you have to chase the money you’ve earned. If you haven’t heard from a customer for some time after invoicing them, follow up. Sitting and waiting until they pay will lead you nowhere. Follow up regularly. Politely. Firmly.

If you’ve made repeated attempts to collect payment to no avail, then it’s time to take legal action. Read more on the topic of Invoice Maker by Saldo Apps, explore the issue extensively online, discuss the client will not pay invoice issue with a reliable attorney, and crown it all with a smart decision.