White House unveils ‘Bill of Rights’ to protect against abusive AI

Artificial Intelligence is indeed a groundbreaking technology with immense potential. However, it comes with its own set of downsides which is second nature to any technology. It is perhaps keeping this in mind that the White House released a series of guidelines with the explicit aim of protecting people in America from exploitative technologies that make use of artificial intelligence. The primary focus of the guidelines – referred to as the “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights”- is AI-related issues such as data privacy and biased algorithms. Read along to know more about the ‘AI Bill of Rights.”

The What and Why

The blueprint was introduced by the White House Office of Science and Technology. It provides tech companies with five major tenets “that should guide the design, use, and deployment of automated systems.” The guide aims to help people use technologies in a way that reinforces the country’s greatest values.

“Responding to the experience of the American public, and informed by insights from researchers, technologists, advocates, journalists, and policymakers, this framework is accompanied by From Principles to Practice – a handbook for anyone seeking to incorporate these protections into policy and practice, including detailed steps towards actualizing these principles in the technological design process,” a press release says.

The very first principle is concerned with “Safe and Effective Systems.” It basically calls for the development of automated systems after consulting “diverse communities, stakeholders, and domain experts.” This will be substantial in identifying risks inherent in the system and the potential effect it could have on the different stakeholders.

The second tenet focuses on “Algorithmic Discrimination Protections,” and it is intended to protect people from being subjected to any discrimination or different treatment based on classifications protected by law. Ideally, this will ensure the creation of a healthy and equitable environment for the users.

Data privacy is also covered under the five principles so that data collection doesn’t violate any boundaries or privacy of the users, and that it conforms to information that is “strictly necessary.” Given that data privacy is a major issue, this principle, if actualized, will make a substantial difference.

The fourth tenet goes by the name “Notice and Explanation.” It basically states that the users must be informed prior to if a company is using automated systems.

The final tenet listed as “Human Alternatives, Consideration, and Fallback” underscores the users’ choice to opt out of automated systems and go for human alternatives.

According to the White House, the application of these five principles can “form an overlapping set of backstops against potential harms.”