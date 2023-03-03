Best Dedicated Hosts – TOP 5 of 2023

Let us present you with the list of the 5 best dedicated hosts providers as of February-March 2023. We are passing our outstanding credentials to our partners from SourceForge.net, who have brought this ranking to our homes.

What is a dedicated hosting service?

This service type means the customer fully controls the server resources. One clearly understands what one wants. This method uses physical components: random access memory, storage devices, etc. You can use it for research, demanding applications, streaming, etc.

Some providers offer VDS – virtual dedicated servers. It differs from the physical server in the absence of the components and access to the machine. You can’t access or impact the equipment structure. The hypervisor will allocate you the resources. The solution is suitable for a virtual experience like a working environment, programming, etc.

When we speak about dedicated web hosts from different providers, we usually mean the physical ones, except if we mention another point.

Top 5 dedicated hosts in the world

Disclaimer: This ranking is subjective and doesn’t reflect someone’s specific opinion.

This Ukrainian company has existed since 2009 and has captured a loyal audience. The friendly team constantly works to provide one of the best services to their customers. The uninterrupted operation of services at the level of 99.9% was ensured. A 15-minute support response time is also respected, which is an important factor in the quality of the support service.

Data centers with dedicated web hosts are available in the Ukraine, the Netherlands and the USA. All unmetered bandwidth plans have equal prices in the range of $99-$329 per month. Each more expensive tariff increases the CPU power.

This CPU is the central point for the top dedicated web hosts in the Netherlands and the USA. Both countries have equal capacity and RAM specifications, but some US servers exploit Dual Silver 4116 powerful processors, which are their exclusive features. Please note that the military names of the Seattle plans are the respect to the United States for help to Ukraine in such a difficult period. The price range of dedicated hosts in USA is between $169 and $249. To summarize, you will find the server according to your preferences and budget. The individual configs are available here too.

PhoenixNAP ($105-$1115)

PhoenixNAP is a leading provider of dedicated hosting solutions, offering powerful servers with enterprise-grade hardware and 1 Gbps network connectivity. The company’s servers are highly configurable, allowing businesses to customize their hosting environment to their specific needs. PhoenixNAP also provides exceptional customer support, a user-friendly control panel, and advanced security features to protect your data.

Gcore ($206-$292)

Gcore is a reliable host dedicated host provider that offers high-performance servers with Intel Xeon processors, DDR4 ECC memory, and NVMe SSD storage. The company provides fast 1 Gbps network connectivity, advanced DDoS protection, and 24/7 customer support to ensure maximum uptime and reliability.

ProHoster ($122,5-$459)

ProHoster is a popular dedicated hosting provider that offers a range of hosting solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company’s servers come with fast SSD storage, 1 Gbps network connectivity, and unlimited bandwidth, ensuring high-speed data transfer and excellent performance. ProHoster also provides advanced security features, including DDoS protection and regular backups, to keep your data safe.

RoseHosting ($299,99-$1999,99)

RoseHosting is a reliable and highly-rated dedicated web host provider that offers powerful servers with fast SSD storage and 1 Gbps network connectivity. The company provides exceptional customer support, advanced security features, and a user-friendly control panel, ensuring a smooth hosting experience for businesses.

The Bottom Line

Choosing a best dedicated server host provider is a crucial decision that can have a significant impact on your business’s success. While there are numerous hosting providers in the market, not all of them provide the same level of service, reliability, and security. That is why it is important to take into account different ratings and read reviews about providers before making an order.

Online reviews and ratings can provide valuable insights into a hosting provider’s performance, customer service, uptime, and other critical factors that impact your website’s performance. By reading reviews and ratings, you can get a better understanding of what other customers have experienced with a specific hosting provider, helping you make an informed decision.

Additionally, taking into account different ratings from various sources like SourceForge can help you get a comprehensive overview of the hosting provider’s overall performance. You can also compare different providers and their ratings to find the one that meets your specific needs.

In conclusion, choosing a dedicated server host provider is a significant decision that should not be taken lightly. By considering different ratings and reading reviews, you can make an informed decision and select a provider that offers reliable service, excellent performance, and superior customer support. Ultimately, this can help your business thrive online and achieve its goals.