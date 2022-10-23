Whole Foods receives flak from customer for being too expensive

Over the past few months, TikTok has witnessed several viral videos in which users share their experience of dealing with cut-throat prices. As the cost of several items continues to rise, the pressure on consumers is at an all-time high and many of them are using social media, particularly TikTok to channel their displeasure and anger. Read along to know more.

Of High Prices and Low Spirits

Last year, Walmart increased the price of a skin cleanser from $6.19 to $10.99. This unreasonable hike resulted in a user posting an angry video on TikTok. And in February this year, Walmart came under scrutiny yet again as another user called it out for increasing the price of several items putting the customers in a tough spot that they have to think twice even before purchasing something essential.

At the moment, Whole Foods is at the receiving end of criticism following a video posted on TikTok by a user who shares their experience of buying a meal from Whole Foods in an attempt to save money. The video has gone viral, garnering over 386,000 views on TikTok. It was posted by an American ex-pat living in Germany, Vanessa(@wanderonwards).

Vanessa went to get Whole Foods in the hopes that “it would be cheaper than eating out.” However, her prepackaged meal cost over $22. One must not forget that we are talking about a b0x of vegetables and two pieces of chicken in addition to a watermelon soda. Although this is hardly a luxury meal, the price is equivalent to one. The text overlay reads, “How does anyone survive in America.”

Initially, several users were critical of Vanessa for choosing Whole Foods in order to save money since it is a known fact that the place is relatively pricey.

“First mistake was shopping at Whole Foods,” wrote one user

“ur definitely shopping in the wrong place if you want affordable,” another wrote

These comments aren’t very far from the truth since prices at Whole Foods are relatively quite higher than those of its competitors like Kroger.