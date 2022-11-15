Why Deleting Your Netflix History May be a Good Idea

Trying to delete history in your Netflix account may mean getting rid of all the previously streamed titles. Perhaps curiosity has made you watch some slightly cringy reality TV shows or quirky docu-series.

And now you are looking to hide those guilty pleasures from your roommates and prevent them from affecting Netflix recommendations. Fortunately, you don’t have to stop enjoying cringy reality shows because there is a way to hide that from everybody else. Use ExpressVPN’s advice on how to delete your Netflix history or hide what you just watched.

Why Netflix Collects Your Data

For many years, Netflix has avoided advertising on the platform, regardless of being urged by its investors. Instead, Netflix depends on the information it gathers from its users to survive in the market and even create helpful content which may help retain its customers.

Deleting Netflix History

To modify your Netflix viewing history, all you have to do is to consider doing the following:

Go to the platform’s website

Log in to your Netflix account

Open the Profile and Parental Control section

Under the viewing activities, click ‘View’

Choose the icon beside the ‘Report a problem’ option to hide a movie or single episode from the viewing history

You may also decide to hide the entire TV series from your Netflix history by choosing that option immediately after you hide a movie or a single episode from your account profile. This option may appear in blue along with a 24-hour notification, which pops up in place of programs you just decided to hide.

The notification may also let you know the movie or TV show you hid will no longer influence Netflix recommendations.

What Happens After Deleting Netflix History?

Once you delete Netflix history, the platform will remove the series or movie from your watching history. This happens within 24 hours across every device you use. The titles won’t appear as movies or series you watched before unless you watch the series or movie again.

In addition, since the platform uses watch history data to recommend titles, it will not use the movie title you deleted to suggest new series, movies, or content.

Why Deleting Netflix History is a Great Idea

To recommend shows and movies, Netflix usually collects data from your watching activities. It may use an algorithm, such as your search queries, watch history, and where you stopped watching a show or movie.

While the recommendation system comes in handy, there are a few reasons you may want to delete Netflix history every now and then.

It is a known fact to share your Netflix account with multiple family members. However, everyone with access to your Netflix account may see your history. And you don’t want others to see the entire list of the movies or series you watched.

Another reason to clear the watching history is to expand your horizons. The algorithm the platform uses is suitable for personalization. But it might as well limit your choices for viewing.

If you have subscribed to Netflix, you may be unable to turn off all the data collection options, including personalization. However, you may aim to limit them to a certain degree. The movie recommendation system is among the platform’s major selling points, as it may improve your watching experience.

In a Nutshell

Whether Netflix users are looking to monitor their children’s activity or track their watching history, knowing how to download, view, and delete Netflix history is important. Deleting your history on Netflix means you don’t have to worry about others knowing what you watch on the platform.