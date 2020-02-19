Why Do Small Businesses Need Work Time Trackers?

Large companies have a lot of employees, and even more hardware and software. When something doesn’t go as planned it can be contained quickly. There’s always an employee who can cover for an absent coworker, a backup laptop that can be used while the old one is replaced, and so on. There’s more resources to cover all the hiccups.

On the other hand, small businesses don’t work that way. If an employee is suddenly absent it can create a total chaos. Having a small team means that every second counts and matters. So, there are more than a few reasons to explain why small businesses really need work time trackers.

Workday Only Lasts for So Long

Even if you’re actually the business owners, there’s only so many hours you can spend working. Yes, you probably spend more hours at work than anybody else, and you’re working even on your way to the office. But still, it’s not a 24/7 gig. And also, you can make your employees work more than the law says.

At the same time, your employees probably aren’t only in charge of one thing. Marketing people are doing sales as well, developers are acting as technical support occasionally, and it works, because you still don’t have such volumes of work. But, when you’re in charge of multiple roles, you can easily get sidetracked and before you know it, 8 hours have passed, it’s time to go home, and you haven’t really completed anything.

Work time tracker helps you understand where your team’s time went during the day. When you’re aware of how you spend your time, you can work on improving your daily activities. You’ll see if some tasks can be automated, or delegated to someone else, etc.

Improved Business Decisions

While sometimes you can make educated guesses, or just guesses, when it comes to your business, it’s still best you base those decisions on actual data. Let’s say you’re a project-based business, and you’ve had a chance to deal with a project that eventually failed because it was too much for your team to handle.

Now, if you’ve had the data from a work time tracker, you would see that your team currently has too much on their plate, and that it would be highly unlikely for them to complete this on time. Therefore, you would be able to project a different deadline, or propose changes to the client.

Data will help you decide whether to pass or take on a project, but also to provide your clients with accurate estimates.

Another point is that you’ll be able to see if there’s any software your employees aren’t using, and you’re actually paying for it. Almost all software payment options are subscription, per-employee based, and there’s a high probability you’re paying for something not everyone is using.

Improving Your Whole Business

Jumping from task to task, and switching hats all the time leaves you without much time to think about updating processes, improving strategies, your products, etc. We already mentioned how it will be easier to organize your time when you figure out where it’s going.

You can try to schedule all tasks you have as well, including the brainstorming sessions, and the time you want to take to think about improvements.

Wrap Up

It might doesn’t seem like much, tracking time, analyzing the data and using it to improve various parts of your business. It’s kind of hard to imagine what this product can do for you. Which is why we urge you to give it a try. The options are very affordable, and there are also free versions of work time trackers, so there’s no reason not to give it a go.

