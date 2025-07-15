Japan is struggling to catch up with other big economies in embracing generative artificial intelligence, a recent government survey has discovered, indicating a huge gap between the country and such global giants as China and the United States.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications discovered that only 26.7 percent of Japanese employed generative AI during fiscal year 2024, which closed in March. Though this represents a tripling from the preceding year, it lags behind China’s 81.2 percent and the United States’ 68.8 percent.

The numbers speak about a country embracing AI technology but not necessarily fully adopting it. Young adults are the ones leading the charge, with the 20s having the highest usage rate at 44.7 percent. The 30s and 40s close the gap, showing that younger generations are more willing to experiment with these new digital technologies.

Corporate Japan is no exception. Nearly half of Japanese companies 49.7 percent say they plan to use generative AI in their operations. That is impressive but still below the more than 80 percent of companies in China and the United States that plan to use the technology.

And why is Japan behind? There are a number of reasons.

Japan Balance Caution with Innovation in a Rapidly Evolving Landscape

Japanese culture has always been risk-averse and conservative, with a strong preference towards caution. This conservative culture makes companies and consumers wait until their new technologies are well tested and guaranteed to be safe before using them. Although this culture has made Japan successful in the majority of its industries, it may be keeping Japan from catching up in the fast-paced AI era.

Regulatory issues and language also pose challenges. Japan’s stringent data privacy regulations make it more difficult for businesses to be able to apply AI solutions. Furthermore, the vast majority of global AI models do not offer much help with Japanese-language content, although this is gradually improving as technology companies realize the significance of the Japanese market.

Japan’s aging population has another dimension of complexity. The older generations tend to be less enthusiastic about rapidly adopting changing digital technologies compared to younger generations, and Japan has one of the world’s oldest populations. That population number may be dampening overall adoption rates.

The implications of Japan falling behind in AI adoption are large. Generative AI has the potential to boost productivity, spark new ideas, and drive efficiency in almost any sector. Laggard companies risk being overtaken by competitors who are already embracing AI to streamline operations and develop innovative goods and services.

Bridging the Digital Divide to Reclaim Tech Leadership

There is also concern about an increasing digital skills gap. The findings of the survey show drastic differences in AI adoption among age groups, which can impact the Japanese labor market and the Japanese economy as a whole. If older workers cannot keep pace with AI-led workplaces, it can be challenging for businesses to modernize.

Most importantly, Japan will lose its position as a world leader in technology. The country that once led in electronics and manufacturing can be compelled to play catch-up in the AI revolution if trends continue.

Recognizing these challenges, policymakers and business leaders in Japan are taking steps. There are plans for training programs to boost AI literacy, and local AI infrastructure investment is on the rise. Plans are also being put in place to develop more AI tools in Japanese, which would make the technology more available and accessible to businesses and consumers.

The way forward will involve working together between government, academia, and industry. Japan’s past experience in previous technology revolutions indicates that it can innovate and adjust to change. The question is whether the nation can shake off its conservative culture in time to stay in the game in the global AI revolution.

As generative AI keeps transforming industries around the world, the next several moves that Japan needs to make will determine if it will catch up with other major economies or fall behind during one of the most important technological shifts of our time.