Increasingly, colleges, universities, and workplaces are relying on simulation training to educate and prepare their students. Thanks to better technology, simulation training is easier and more accessible than ever before. But what makes simulation training so valuable? And how is this concept evolving thanks to new technology?

The Basics of Simulation Training

Simulation training refers to any kind of education or training that relies on a person going through the motions of a real-life experience as part of the learning process. The training is considered “simulated,” because it’s not real; the experience may be presented before a student in the form of video, interactive media, or through some combination of different mediums. As a simple example, a fighter pilot might train in a flying simulator that mimics the look, feel, and sounds of a real cockpit.

Because this category is so vast, simulation training can manifest in a number of ways. These training sessions can be long or short. They can be highly immersive or more passive in nature. It all depends on the institution executing the training, the budget allocated for the training, and the interests of the student.

Why Is Simulation Training So Valuable?

Simulation-based learning is valuable for several reasons, including:

The application of context. One of the most important features of simulation training is the application of context. Instead of learning, in a vacuum, about human anatomy, simulation training can help you explore a simulated body in real-time. Instead of memorizing a list of facts, you’ll get to see how those facts are presented and managed in a real situation. Depending on what you’re trying to learn, you can also run through dozens, or even hundreds of different situations to see how the situation might play out in different scenarios.

Opportunities for real-time feedback. Simulation training is also valuable because there are so many opportunities for real-time feedback from an instructor (or another professional). If you make a mistake during the simulation, an instructor can pause the simulation, step in, and review what went wrong.

Low risks. In some applications, simulation training can save lives. There are practically no risks when training in the context of a fabricated simulation; students are free to make mistakes without fear, while still gaining real, hands-on experience. For example, it’s a medical student practices surgery through a simulation, no patient is put at risk.

Soft skill building potential. Simulation training, especially when done as a group, is also an opportunity for each student to build their soft skills. They can work on their patience, their ability to communicate, their ability to think critically under pressure, and more.

Experiential memory. Episodic memory, or experiential memory , is distinct from semantic memory and implicit memory. Some students find that learning through action is much easier and much more likely to be retained than learning through words. This is especially valuable and important for tasks that require physical dexterity.

Student confidence. Going through simulation training is also good for student confidence. While there’s a big difference between undergoing a simulation and doing something in real life, students will be able to tackle those real-life challenges more easily and with higher self-esteem if they feel they’ve gotten practical practice beforehand.

How Simulation Training Is Evolving

How is simulation training evolving?

Obviously, as our technology gets better, simulation training gets better. These are just some of the areas in which we’re seeing breakthroughs.

More immersive experiences. Immersive technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed experiences are taking over the world of simulation training. Instead of merely watching a video or practicing on a physical dummy, students can have a much more immersive audiovisual and spatial experience.

More scenarios and potential contexts. The more time we spend on simulation training, the more potential simulation scenarios we generate. We gradually accumulate more knowledge, more potential contexts to use, and more ways to present our most important information.

Better student/trainee experiences. Increasingly, systems are designed with student experience in mind. Simulation training should be comfortable, engaging, and intuitive for the people undergoing it. Even simple changes, like UI/UX tweaks, can make a difference.

Enhanced debriefing capabilities. Video software that is used to record simulation training now has increased feedback capabilities. Providing exact moments of reflection give students more precise takeaways. Along with peer collaboration and input promotes increased confidence and engagement.

Cost effectiveness and accessibility. Also, simulation training is getting cheaper and easier to integrate. Even if you don’t have a massive budget, you may be able to afford a virtual reality system or other audiovisual equipment that can equip your team with the basics.

Simulation training has been a valuable approach for organizations around the world for many years, and it continues to evolve and become better. If you’re looking for a way to keep your students more engaged, or improve learning and retention without introducing more risk, this could be exactly the solution you need.