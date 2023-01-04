Alphabet, Meta Platforms’ Combined Market Share in US Digital Ads Reportedly Fell Below 50% in 2022

The year 2022 was not a smooth sail for the giants of the tech world. Quoting estimates from the Insider Intelligence, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Alphabet’s Google and Facebook parent Meta (META) have been reported to account for 48.4% of US digital-advertisement spending in 2022, the first drop below 50% for the combined market share in the last eight years. According to the report, the Insider Intelligence estimates the combined number of the two companies to plummet further to 44.9% this year. Amazon (AMZN) recorded a total of 11.7% of US digital-advertisement spending in 2022 with TikTok at 2%, as per the report, quoting Insider Intelligence. Alphabet and Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment by MT Newswires.

Jerry Dischler, head of ads at Google, told the Financial Times that fierce rivalry from new entrants reflects an “extremely dynamic ad market.”

Regulators in the US and Europe have added antitrust scrutiny such as pursuing Google for reportedly promoting its products over rivals, thereby limiting its monopoly and establishing competition in the market.

In December 2022, Facebook parent Meta was served with a complaint from the EU’s antitrust commission concerning the social network’s classified advert service is killing competition in the market and is harming company’s rivals. Tech groups are fighting more than ever for a share of the $300 billion digital ads market, even as companies worldwide are snipping on their ad budgets in order to cope with rising interest rates and high inflation.

Amazon and Apple have expanded their advertising teams. In July, Netflix announced it would partner with Microsoft to build an advertisement-supported tier of its streaming service.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has put the blame for it’s recent revenue declines on Apple’s privacy changes that make it harder to track users and target advertising, as well as the growing popularity of viral videos app TikTok, owned by Chinese parent ByteDance.