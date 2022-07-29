Renders leaked for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 

If you’re a frequent reader, you’ll know that Samsung has already announced the launch date for its new foldable and flip smartphone for this year. Samsung’s Unpacked 2022 will be the smartphone announcement event. This year’s event is scheduled for August 10th.

Although several renderings have been leaked earlier to the formal launch event, they provide a solid look at the design language, color possibilities, and a lot more specifics for the next new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

What does this new foldable feature?

According to a new leaked rumor for this new foldable by Samsung, the smartphone will be available in three different color options: black, cream, and grey.

However, the design language for the 2022 foldable will remain the same as the previous year’s foldable smartphone, with minor tweaks to the back camera design and rounded edges. This time, Samsung will include a thin hinge, as well as a less apparent wrinkle on the screen and a sturdier design on the folding side.

According to the most recent reports, the smartphone would include a giant 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED screen, as well as a larger 6.2-inch screen on the outside.

According to leaks, this smartphone will also support 120Hz refresh rates. On the technical front, it will have a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with a larger 16GB total RAM and 512GB internal storage.

What does this new flip smartphone feature?

If you’re looking for a trimmed-down version of a foldable phone then you can go with a Flip phone, and again with the design language, it will be quite the same as its previous year’s flip smartphone too.

As far as color options are concerned, the flip smartphone will come with black, blue, light pink, and light purple color options.

On the display side, the inner display for the smartphone will come with a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and on the outer side, you will get to see a 2.1-inch of AMOLED screen.

On the camera section, there will be a dual housing camera setup and on the battery section, you will find a 3,700 mAh battery capacity with the support for faster charging of 25W.

