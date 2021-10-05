Windows 11 has finally arrived, here’s how you can upgrade

Windows 11 is finally here and Microsoft has already phased out a plan to rollout the upgrade.

Microsoft’s Windows 11 has been the most anticipated Windows Operating System of all time and the modernization that it comes with is absolutely stunning. However, the first PCs to get the update will be the newer ones that came with Windows 10 pre-installed. Windows 11 is a free upgrade and users will not have to pay anything to get their hands on the latest OS.

The technology giant will initially offer the free Windows upgrade to newer PCs, laptops, and Microsoft tablets that came pre-loaded with Windows 10. Other than this, the most important aspect of getting a Windows 11 upgrade is hardware eligibility.

On Microsoft’s official website, there are all hardware specifications and requirements necessary for your PC to be eligible for Windows 11. The requirement of the advanced TPM 2.0 has gathered a lot of controversies when Windows 11 was first announced. The new security systems that come loaded with Windows 11 require the TPM 2.0 chip in order to keep your PC safe in this day and age of cyberattacks. There is a reliability metric and other significant factors that Microsoft is considering before offering your PC an upgrade.

Although you can browse through Microsoft’s official website to manually download Windows 11, however, the company recommends you to install Windows 11 from Windows 10’s available software update Settings page. You can check for updates, maybe you are one of the lucky ones.

However, the company is taking a good amount of time to get all eligible Windows 10 devices upgraded to Windows 11. Microsoft expects this transition by mid-2022.

Now, here’s how you can download Windows 11 today.

Simply go to Microsoft’s official website and download the Installation Assistant or use an ISO install to hook your Windows 10 PC with the latest Windows 11. Just make sure that you have installed the PC Health Check app from Microsoft that tells you if your PC can support the latest OS.

Also, if you are planning to go ahead with the installation, it is probably best for you to backup all of your data before you make the switch. There is a good chance that nothing can go wrong as the new Operating System is stable enough, hopefully, but just an extra step of precaution. Just get your Windows 10 upgraded to Windows 11 and let us know your hands-on experience.