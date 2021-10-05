Acer launches Aspire Vero series laptops made up of recycled plastics

Companies are preparing new gear to accompany the release of Windows 11 tomorrow. Acer is one such company, with three new laptops debuting in October, all of which will be available tomorrow, especially with the new operating system. The Acer Aspire Vero, Acer’s first sustainability-focused laptop, as well as new Swift 5 and Nitro 5 laptops, are among the latest Windows 11 computers.

Acer Aspire Vero

Acer claims that the Aspire Vero is his first laptop with a focus on sustainability since the chassis and keyboard caps are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) polymers. About 30% of the chassis is composed of PCR plastics, while 50% of the keyboard caps are made of PCR plastics. Acer also did not paint the chassis, thus it has the typical gritty look of many used goods. You may also customize the laptop with stickers that include eco-friendly phrases.

Acer also uses 100 percent recyclable packaging for the laptop, with 100 percent recycled plastic already utilized for the laptop sleeve and keyboard protection, and 85 percent recycled materials used for the carton box.

Aside from that, the Acer Aspire offers 11th-generation Intel Core CPUs up to and including an Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe graphics, as well as 512GB of SSD storage. A 15.6-inch Full HD display is also included, as well as Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, USB Type-C, two USB Type-A connections, and HDMI 2.0 for video output.

The Acer Aspire Vero with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD will be available tomorrow for $899.99. A variant with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD will be available for $699.99 later in October.

Acer Swift 5

The Acer Swift 5, a new small and light notebook from the firm will also be available tomorrow. This laptop also includes Intel Core CPUs up to a Core i7 with Intel Evo design, with a battery life of up to 17 hours. It has a quality construction composed of magnesium alloys and weighs around 2.29 lbs, as well as antibacterial Corning Gorilla Glass to preserve the display. In reality, an anti-microbial treatment has been applied to the entire laptop.

The Acer Swift 5 also has a 14-inch Full HD display with 340 nits of brightness and 100 percent sRGB coverage for a good overall viewing experience. The display also features a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent and low bezels on all sides. The Acer Swift 5 series will be available tomorrow, with prices beginning at $1,099.00.

Acer Nitro 5

Finally, the Nitro 5 is Acer’s new low-cost gaming laptop. The Acer Nitro 5 now has 11th-generation Intel Core CPUs and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. The Nitro 5 will be available in two sizes, one with a 15.6-inch display and one with a 17.3-inch panel, but both will have Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The laptops also include Ethernet and Thunderbolt 4 connections, allowing you to quickly connect to a more reliable internet connection for online gaming or build up a configuration with a more powerful external GPU and external displays.

The Acer Nitro 5 will be on the market in mid-October. A 15.6-inch model with an Intel Core i5 CPU, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage costs $769.99. If you want more power, a model with a 17.3-inch display, Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD will be available for $1,199 in mid-October.

