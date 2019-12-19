Witblox secured funding of Rs 1.3 Cr from Mumbai Angels Network

Witblox, which is a Mumbai based education technology startup, has now secured a funding round of INR 1.3 crore from the Mumbai angels network. The company revealed that the 24 investors from the Mumbai Angel Networks participated in this round.

The company, which is started by the Amit Modi, in 2014, Witblox offers the gamified robotics-based learning for children aged 8-16 via plug and play hardware toolkits across the technology, science, engineering and mathematics fields.

Amit Modi, Founder, and CEO of Witblox, said,

“MA not only helped me raise funds seamlessly, but it also connected me to its vast network of investors across cities in India. With these funds, we plan to bring about significant changes in our strategy.”

Mumbai Angels Investor Aditya Sanghi said, “I’m happy to be associated with the next phase of growth of Witblox. While helping children learn by the building is rewarding in itself, I think this is a great team with the potential to build a big business. To make it big, a business needs a motivated, passionate team propelled by a purpose catering a growth market. I think Witblox has the right ingredients and it is time to execute heads down.”

Comments

comments