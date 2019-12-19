DROR secured undisclosed amount of funding from IP Ventures

DROR, which is a safety technology startup, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding from the IP Ventures. The Gurgaon based startup plans to use the funds to strengthen its technology platform and invest in user acquisition said the announcement.

The company, which is started by the Dhiraj and Dheeraj Bansal in 2018, the startup aims to make sure the safety of citizens and tourists coming to India, especially for the women, senior citizens, and children in the urban areas of connecting citizens and building a trustworthy and reliable community.

DROR Co-founder Dhiraj Naubhar says,

“Coming from a digital and e-commerce background, I firmly believe community and technology have the power to solve this big problem of personal safety in India. Personal safety cannot be solved by providing a need-based solution, it’s a habit which needs to be build using technology, and engagement is the way forward.”

Commenting on the investment, Gopi Latpate, an IP Ventures angel investor said,

“This concept has a widespread impact on society in terms of how we seek help in case of a troubled situation. DROR addresses one of the core issues related to women’s safety with a sense of community. It differentiates itself beyond traditional alarms and alerts by creating a network of people that can help in distress. The adoption of this technology will definitely improve the situation around women’s safety.”

