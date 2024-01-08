Japanese automaker Honda is contemplating a massive $14 billion investment in an electric vehicle (EV) and battery plant in Canada. This move, emerging after Honda’s decision to part ways with General Motors on a project aimed at outpacing Tesla, marks a pivotal shift in the company’s strategy towards electric mobility.

The Canadian Venture

Honda’s exploration of potential sites in Canada, including one near its existing auto factory in Alliston, Ontario, is a clear indication of the company’s commitment to the EV market. The decision, expected later this year, with production commencing in 2028, signifies a major step in Honda’s journey towards in-house battery production and EV manufacturing in North America.

Canada’s Attractive EV

Canada has been making significant strides in attracting EV industry investments. The country’s industry minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, has been instrumental in securing these investments, offering tax breaks and leveraging Canada’s abundant renewable energy sources and rare minerals essential for EVs. This strategy has already borne fruit, with Volkswagen and its battery company PowerCo planning a gigafactory in Ontario and Swedish EV battery maker Northvolt setting up a zero-emissions battery factory in Quebec.

Honda’s Broader EV Strategy

Honda’s plans extend beyond Canada. The company has announced a partnership with LG Energy Solution to manufacture batteries in Ohio starting in 2025. Additionally, Honda aims to transform its Ohio plants for EV production based on the new Honda e:Architecture by 2026. These initiatives are part of Honda’s broader strategy to establish a strong foothold in the EV market.

Honda’s EV Journey

Honda’s path to EV success has been fraught with challenges. Despite the iconic status of models like the Civic, Honda has struggled to replicate this success in the EV segment. Past attempts, including the Honda e city car in Europe and Japan and the Honda Clarity in the U.S., faced low sales and were eventually discontinued. However, the upcoming Prologue SUV, starting in the upper $40K range, presents a new opportunity for Honda to make its mark in the EV space.

The Scrapped GM Collaboration

Honda’s initial collaboration with General Motors to create a sub-$30K electric SUV was seen as a direct challenge to Tesla’s dominance. However, this plan was shelved last year due to the economic climate. Despite this setback, Honda’s latest plans indicate a renewed and robust commitment to developing affordable EVs, signaling a potential wave of North America-made and sourced EVs in the near future.

Honda’s proposed $14 billion investment in an EV and battery plant in Canada is a testament to the company’s evolving strategy in the electric vehicle market. While past endeavors in the EV space have been met with mixed results, this new venture, coupled with its initiatives in Ohio, demonstrates Honda’s determination to become a significant player in the global EV industry.

As the automotive world continues its shift towards sustainable transportation, Honda’s moves are closely watched, with the potential to shape the future of electric mobility.