With the advent of 5G, US puts a curtain on the 3G network

With Verizon, the final surviving telecommunications operator in the United States shutting the outmoded connectivity on its users’ phones, 3G mobile carriers in the nation are officially ended.

In February of this year, AT&T stopped its 3G services, and in March, T-Mobile commenced eliminating older networks.

According to The Verge, Verizon has issued users new, LTE-capable smartphones as well as notes outlining exactly what will happen.

Users who own 3G smartphones, according to Verizon, have already been informed that “lines will be suspended starting the day before their December billing cycle begins.”

Users will only be able to use 3G smartphones for 911 and Verizon customer care after the deadline. In numerous nations, 3G is still operational.

By 2030, telecom provider Orange aims to take out its 2G and 3G networks in Europe, according to Fierce Wireless.

By the end of 2025, 2G will be phased out in France, with 3G followed by the end of 2028.

Even though the first 3G phones started to emerge in the early 2000s, it was not until the cellphone wave in the United States that the network ultimately takes off.

In India, where 5G technologies have been released, 4G now accounts for approximately 98% of all data traffic used nationally.

According to Nokia’s “Mobile Broadband India Traffic Index” study, the introduction of affordable 4G devices offers the needed space for data growth, with a substantial percentage of 2G/3G customers potentially moving to a 4G device.

About 3G:

The third generation of smartphone wireless technology is termed 3G. It offers faster data transmission and better voice quality than 2G, 2.5G, GPRS, and 2.75G Improved Connection Speeds for GSM Evolutionary networks. This service was succeeded by 4G and then 5G now.

About 5G:

The fifth-generation (5G) technological protocol for broadband mobile networks, which mobile telephone providers started rolling out internationally in 2019, is the expected substitute for the 4G networks that link the majority of present cell phones.

About Verizon:

The American multinational telecommunications corporation Verizon Communications Inc also referred to as Verizon, is a corporate member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Although established in Delaware, the firm has its head office at 1095 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

AT&T:

An international telecommunications holding corporation with offices in Downtown Dallas, Texas, is AT&T Inc. It is the third leading supplier of cellular phone services in the United States and the biggest telecoms firm in the globe by revenue.