Within a few days, Microsoft will discontinue the sale of Windows 10 licences

Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 licenses directly at the end of the month, so if you’re planning to construct a Windows 10 PC, you better get moving.

Microsoft will stop offering digital downloads of Windows 10 on January 31, 2023, according to notices that have been put to the Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Workstation pages on its website. Microsoft’s decision means you can only purchase a Windows 10 license through existing storefronts or licenses from third-party merchants, even though Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10 for a few more years.

“January 31, 2023, will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale. Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025,” Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home product page says. Windows 10 Pro’s product page says the same.

Due to the removal of the Windows 10 license, Windows 11 will no longer only be the operating system that Microsoft encourages you to purchase but also the only one that will permit you to do so. Microsoft will undoubtedly want you to purchase Windows 11 licenses instead.

Microsoft will shortly discontinue selling Windows 10 licenses

Those who want to purchase a Windows 10 license can do so through independent merchants. Although Amazon still sells OEM versions of Windows 10, there is no indication in the Windows 10 product listing that Microsoft would shortly discontinue selling Windows 10 licenses. For the time being, Microsoft’s Media Creation Tool for Windows 10 is still available.

Otherwise, according to Microsoft’s choice, you will need to purchase a Windows 10 license from a third-party reseller. Fortunately, PCWorld’s guide on buying Windows on a budget is still relevant. Moreover it will increase only in value as Windows 10’s support expires.

However, this is terrible news if you’re a system builder or enthusiast. Moreover if anyone prefers Windows 10 and doesn’t want to update to Windows 11. You will have fewer options in the future regarding your operating system.

Before switching to Windows 11, rather than sticking with the tried-and-true Windows 10, there are a few things to consider. The fact that Windows 10 accomplished several things well. Whereas, Windows 11 messed them up is the root of many criticisms. Therefore, it might be the last chance for customers to buy Windows. Otherwise, they will only have the choice of Windows 11.

Microsoft previously increased the installation size of Windows 10 by using the update from 16GB for 32-bit versions and 20GB for 64-bit versions to 32GB for both, making users happier. But now the new update about Windows 10 has just shocked the users.