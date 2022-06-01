Woman ‘virtually raped’ in the Metaverse

The recent instances of sexual assault and harassment against women in the virtual world create the perception that the metaverse is not a secure place for women.

Internet watchdog organizations are drawing more and more attention to the potentially harmful nature of some metaverses, particularly about women. According to the findings of a research conducted by SumOfUs, a lady in her twenties who had just joined up for a metaverse site was subjected to a sexual assault less than an hour later. The title of the research conducted by SumOfUs is “Metaverse: Another Quagmire of Dangerous Stuff,” and it delves further into the issues of worry about the safety of women while navigating Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse.

This particular individual is a researcher working for SumOfUs, and Meta invited him to attend a party in a private room on Horizon Worlds. After then, things went from bad to worse in a hurry. She said that another user stood close and handed around a virtual bottle of vodka as a user raped her avatar. She also claimed that the second user was drinking at the same time. She continued by claiming that the individual who had assaulted her character was inebriated. A large number of individuals could be seen peering through a window at one another.

Additionally, SumOfUs has shared a terrifying video on their channel, in which an avatar can be heard saying: “Take a look at this. The program is completely free to participate in. I get what you’re trying to communicate. You have likely been informed that it is now time to get down and dirty.”

According to Meta, a SumOfUs researcher disabled the Personal Boundary function. This information was sent to the Daily Mail. This function prevents those who are not your friends from approaching you from a distance of fewer than four meters. We don’t believe it’s a good idea to turn off the safety option while interacting with someone you don’t know, since you never know who you could be dealing with.

On Meta’s Horizon Worlds, an additional layer of protection may be activated through the Safe Zone button. It operates in a manner that is comparable to how many social networking platforms allow users to complain and ban other users. If a person is disruptive or otherwise inappropriate, they will be banned and maybe even reported. The concern is, even though these preventative measures for danger are beneficial, whether or not they are enough.

SumOfUs discussed other instances of harassment taking place inside Horizon Worlds while conducting its investigation. The makers of the program were informed by an anonymous beta tester that her “avatar had been touched by a stranger.” The beta tester requested that her identity not be used. Nina Jane Patel, Vice President of Metaverse Research at Kabuni, said that as soon as she signed onto Horizon Worlds, she was subjected to “verbal and sexual harassment.” This happened at a different period in the past.