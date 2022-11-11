Wondershare DemoCreator: The Next-Level Solution for Optimized Metaverse Experience

Businesses nowadays are becoming more open to adopting strategy-based tech trends that focus on scalable product delivery, operational optimization, and innovative new opportunities. Solutions like super apps with adaptive AI and Metaverse are growing in popularity and will grow to have a worth of USD 5 trillion by 2030.

It is expected that more consumers and organizations will turn to Metaverse and super apps in the future for various levels of communication. Through online seminars and a broadscale platform for seamless collaboration, professionals and regular users will socialize, play, learn, and promote consistently.

Wondershare DemoCreator is one app that will open the benefits of Metaverse to users on a smaller scale, on different levels. Wondering how? Let’s discuss what the software stands for, supports, and assures in this post.

What is DemoCreator, and how does it relate to Metaverse?

Wondershare DemoCreator is one of the best collaboration-based desktop programs that fully supports a cohesive knowledge-sharing experience for all. The software is simple and allows users to employ different in-built recording, editing, and sharing features for creating and promoting their products, skills, and teachings online. If you have an idea, use the online tools on DemoCreator for video and screen presentations to give it a platform.

The Metaverse, in essence, is the next evolution level of social connection. It defines as an immersive environment of digital spaces consumers can utilize for different online activities, like playing games, learning, and engaging with other users. Wondershare DemoCreator is helpful as it is a comprehensive platform for different types of users, like educators, gamers, and learners, to engage in their craft and share it with others.

Top features to notice:

Multiple features are available on this tool that allows Wondershare DemoCreator users to prepare immersive video projects. These may include tutorial videos, gameplay videos, and more, allowing users to record and post their content directly. The following are notable features to consider.

1. Virtual Human

In the context of Metaverse usage, creating virtual avatars is one of the best aspects of this software. You can start the webcam function of DemoCreator and capture your image. Based on that, the virtual human recognition technology will allow the virtual metahuman avatar you create to mimic your reactions and speech.

Windows users can use this feature to create an animated video host that will lipsync your works through the microphone and copy your micro-expressions with face tracking and motion capture AI technology. Around 16 options are available that you can choose as the characters for the videos you create for presentations or online teaching.

2. Video Presentation

One of the best qualities of DemoCreator is the ability to create dynamic and immersive video presentations with some taps. Different types of users in the training field, professional sectors, and gamers use this feature to prepare innovative presentations from one platform and then stream them directly online. Organizations find this feature very simple for knowledge sharing, onboarding, and product explanation video-making processes.

You can join this with other integrated streaming platforms and virtual meeting zones like Zoom Meeting after creating the video with a custom background, recording the video via webcam, and more. Prepare slideshows and virtual events using editing features like 10+ virtual avatars, uploading PPTs, Audio effects, teleprompter support, CAM effects, and more.

3. Screen Recorder

DemoCreator comes with screen recording support through the webcam connection that users must activate first. This allows users to record their screens with the gameplay or presentation, and the compatible microphone support allows them to add voiceovers. This is very useful for various projects like creating training videos and product demos.

Not to mention, the screen recorder function in this software is easy to activate and use, with features like scheduled recording and dual monitor recording. You can record HD-quality videos at up to 120 FPS with zero lagging. Use the customizable shortcuts on the screen to start, pause, and stop the recordings and even choose the capture area size.

4. Video Editor

One of the best parts of this software is the availability of the video editor function, where you can optimize your videos after shooting them. Standard editing tools like trimming clips, adding audio soundtracks, and moving sections are available.

Besides that, you can utilize the music mixing functions, adjust sound quality with features like speed adjustment, fade-in/fade-out, etc., and change voice. Multi-track editing features are also available with preview support.

5. Effects

In DemoCreator, you can further optimize your video presentations with effects available here. Over 10000 stock media, audio clips, and video packs are available. These include stickers, transitions, templates, sounds, and more. Plus, you can opt for packs of these effects through the DemoCreator for specific project styles, like gaming or business.

Tech Specifications

Of course, the DemoCreator tool has many uses, but there are limitations regarding who can use it. Looking at the tech specifications of the software will help you understand which system you need to install and use DemoCreator.

For Windows

Supported operating system : Windows 7/Windows 10/Windows 11 (64-bit OS).

Supported live stream platforms: Twitch, and YouTube Live.

Supported Languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

For Mac

Supported operating system : macOS v12, macOS v11(Big Sur),macOS v10.15(Catalina), macOS v10.14(Mojave), macOS v10.13 (High Sierra).

Supported live stream platforms: Twitch, and YouTube Live.

Supported Languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

Pricing

If you are considering acquiring Wondershare DemoCreator, here are the available purchase plans.

Free- No cost

Standard- USD 45/year (Only for Windows)

Perpetual- USD 75 (Only for Windows)

Premium- USD 65/year (Windows, Mac, and web-based usage)

Final Words

You can get the best benefits of collaboration and video project preparation process through the Wondershare DemoCreator. Features like Virtual Human creation here make it a suitable tool for an optimized Metaverse experience. So, give it a try after downloading it.

About Wondershare

Indeed, Wondershare provides many high-quality technological solutions like DemoCreator for regular users and professionals with easy AI-supported creative and editing tools. It offers platforms like Wondershare Creator Club in The Sandbox that creators can participate in and get better growth opportunities over Metaverse.