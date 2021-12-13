Wood vs Luxury Vinyl Tiles: Kitchen Edition

Are you thinking about decorating your kitchen? The kitchen is the hub of the house, a gathering place for your friends and family. Whether it’s the busiest or the quietest room in your home, it deserves a floor that’s practical as well as stylish. It can be hard to choose a floor that has all the practical benefits and looks good at the same time. But not to worry, this is where we come in. Let’s take a look at the most suitable flooring options for your kitchen to help make your decision a little easier.

Wood Flooring

Is wooden flooring suitable for kitchens? While hardwood may look stunning in your kitchen, it’s not the ideal choice if your home is prone to spillages. Humidity, water and temperature are the main culprits for damaging hardwood floors especially, solid wood. Solid wood floorboards can expand if exposed to steam and water for some time. However, engineered wood doesn’t contract the same way solid wood does.

Engineered wood floorboards are made from recycled timber, plywood and finished with a top layer of solid wood. It handles temperature better and can withstand water for longer! So if you’re thinking about having hardwood in your kitchen, choose engineered wood. Not only does it come in a wide range of colours and patterns, but it is suitable for underfloor heating while adding a touch of class to your kitchen.

Luxury Vinyl Tiles

If you want the look of wood with an affordable price tag, then choose vinyl flooring. From your kitchen to your bathroom, they are the number one option of flooring that can be fitted anywhere in your home. Not to mention, they come in a wide variety of colours and patterns, from herringbone to straight plank, from grey to white, the options are endless!

Luxury vinyl tiles are water-resistant, scratch-proof and also easy to clean. So, if you have children who make a bit of mess from time to time, a quick wipe will get up any food or felt-tip marker stains. You don’t have to worry about leaving it for some time like engineered wood.

To conclude, we recommend choosing luxury vinyl tiles over engineered wood if you have a busy household. But if you live on your own or with a partner, engineered wood will last a lot longer. We hope we’ve made your decision easier! Which one will you choose?