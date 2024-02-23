In a remarkable turn of events, Worldcoin (WLD) achieved a record-breaking all-time high of $8.98 on February 22, and is up 170% weekly, driven by substantial weekly gains, according to data from CryptoSlate.

Despite a slight retreat to $8.69 at the time of reporting, the current price still signifies impressive gains – a remarkable 30% increase within 24 hours, a staggering 168% surge over seven days, and an astounding 303% rise over the last 30 days.

Worldcoin’s market capitalization has now soared to $1.16 billion, securing its position among the top three AI tokens by market cap, according to CryptoSlate’s criteria, and placing it within the top 70 cryptocurrencies globally.

The remarkable gains of Worldcoin are closely tied to OpenAI’s recent revelation of Sora, an AI-powered video generation service unveiled on February 15. Despite WorldCoin operating independently as a biometrics ID and crypto project, the shared leadership of entrepreneur Sam Altman in both projects has contributed to the positive market sentiment.

Adding to the momentum, Worldcoin reported on February 17 that its wallet, World App, has surpassed a significant milestone with over 1 million daily users. This user growth is anticipated to be an additional factor contributing to the positive trajectory of WLD’s price.

Impressive Performance Metrics

Roots of Worldcoin’s Rally

Wider AI Token Trends

Beyond Worldcoin, the broader AI category on CryptoSlate has experienced an average gain of approximately 18.45% over seven days, with a 5.33% increase within 24 hours. The top three AI tokens by market cap include Internet Computer (ICP), The Graph (GRT), and the standout performer, WorldCoin.

Top Performers in the AI Category

Over the past week, notable performers in the AI category include Lithosphere (LITHO), boasting a remarkable 444.33% increase, Connectome (CNTM) with a surge of 175.42%, and Delysium (AGI) exhibiting a growth of 175.24%.

AI Tokens Outshine Benchmarks

Surprisingly, the AI category has outperformed key crypto benchmarks, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing a minor decline of 0.2% over seven days, and Ethereum (ETH) recording a 5.52% increase during the same period.

Driving Forces Behind Growth

While not directly tied to external projects, each AI token project likely benefited from the general surge in AI interest. The hype around Sora’s introduction, coupled with Nvidia’s record earnings report on February 22, where the chipmaker disclosed $60 billion in yearly revenue with a focus on AI, contributed to the positive sentiment. Moreover, recent partnership and marketing announcements from the development companies behind each AI token have likely played a role in their above-average growth.

The impressive rally of Worldcoin and the broader AI category reflects the growing enthusiasm in the market, fueled by groundbreaking announcements and the overarching interest in artificial intelligence. The landscape of the cryptocurrency market may witness further dynamic shifts in the coming days.

