In its latest quarterly report unveiled on Thursday, fintech giant Block is sitting on a $207M Bitcoin gain. Block revealed a remeasurement gain of $207 million on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings. As of December 31, 2023, Block held approximately 8,038 BTC for investment, valued at $340 million.

Block, owned by Jack Dorsey, reported a substantial $66 million in gross profit from Bitcoin sales in the last quarter through Cash App, its banking services platform. This marked an impressive 90% increase compared to the previous year.

The report emphasized that the total bitcoin sales to customers, recognized as bitcoin revenue, reached $2.52 billion, showcasing a robust 37% year-over-year increase. The growth in bitcoin revenue and gross profit was attributed to the rising average market price of bitcoin and the appreciation of Block’s bitcoin inventory during the quarter.

Shares of Block (NASDAQ: SQ) soared by 13% in after-hours trading, reaching $76, according to data. Overall, Block reported a strong financial performance, with gross profit increasing by 22% yearly to $2.03 billion. Square, a subsidiary of Block, generated a gross profit of $828 million, marking an 18% year-over-year increase. Additionally, Cash App contributed significantly, generating a gross profit of $1.18 billion, up 25% year over year.

Block’s fourth-quarter earnings report, released recently, reveals a financial landscape marked by significant gains, primarily fueled by its strategic engagement with Bitcoin. A closer examination of the key elements within the report highlights both strengths and potential challenges for the fintech company. Block’s remeasurement gain of $207 million on its Bitcoin holdings serves as a testament to the company’s shrewd management of cryptocurrency assets. In an environment where the value of bitcoin can be highly volatile, Block’s ability to capitalize on the price appreciation of its bitcoin inventory positions the company favorably.

