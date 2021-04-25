Apple’s Latest 12-9-Inch iPad Pro Won’t Be Working With The Original $349 Costing Magic Keyboard

Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with a snag: the new 2021 edition is incompatible with the previous Magic Keyboard folio case that was built for the 2018 and 2020 models.

According to the news, which was first reported by French site iGeneration and confirmed by sources familiar with the situation to The Verge, whether you choose to upgrade from a 2018 or 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro to the refreshed model (with its Mini LED display, faster M1 processor, and upgraded camera), you’ll also have to pay an extra $349 for a new Magic Keyboard case, even if you already purchased the pro.

The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is significantly heavier than the 2020 edition: the latest model is 6.4mm wide, 0.5mm thicker than the 5.9mm 2020 model, which is thought to be attributed to the more complicated Mini LED panel technology.

The older Magic Keyboard case will, on the other hand, work with the new 11-inch iPad Pro (it doesn’t have an improved screen and its dimensions haven’t changed).

The positive news is that the latest Magic Keyboard case for the iPad Pro 2021 is backward compatible with the original 2018 and 2020 models, so even though you upgrade to the new edition, you’ll be able to use it for older iPads.

However, anyone who currently owns a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard will be disappointed to learn that updating will not only cost at least $1,099 but would also need an additional $349 to purchase a new Magic Keyboard.

According to iGeneration:

“The issue is that once locked, the Magic Keyboard has a stronghold on the phone. Since the accessory must keep the iPad in place to prevent it from slipping to the bottom of a bag or, worse, on the asphalt if you pass the set without another cover, Apple has left no room for error. However, with the extra half-millimeter on the 2021 generation, the device’s ultra-precise fit may be a challenge, and it’ll have to be redesigned.“

The 11-inch model, on the other hand also has the same problem even though it has the same size and weight as the previous model.

The new Magic Keyboard is available in two sizes: 11-inch and 12.9-inch. It costs $299 for the 11-inch model and $349 for the 12.9-inch model.

It’s worth remembering that the older Magic Keyboard versions are also consistent with Apple’s newest 11-inch iPad Pros and they’re the same size all over without the mini-LED update.

There’s also the fact that the latest Magic Keyboard versions are backward compatible with older iPad Pros, which helps to lessen the blow of the current $349 price tag… but that won’t help you if you already own the old one and want to upgrade the tablet.

It’s difficult to be surprised, even though it’s incredibly disrespectful to Apple’s most devoted fans. After all, this is the business that gave the world so many dongles and felt the $550 AirPods Max would be a reasonable product to release during a pandemic.

It’s also the same organization that continues to use USB-C for its tablets, ignoring the fact that the majority of the mobile world agrees.

The Magic Keyboard is adequate, but there are also a plethora of excellent iPad keyboard cases available.

When the signature tablet add-on is only functional for a couple of years at a time, it’ll be difficult to persuade someone who’s on the fence.

Hopefully, we won’t have to deal with a similar scenario when the iPad Pro is updated in 2023, but we’re not holding our breath. We’ve all seen how stupid it will be.

