WWE Role-Playing Game Is In Development

While WWE is best known in the gaming world for its long-standing WWE sports game franchise (2K Games most recently), it appears to be developing a Role-Playing Game. As Fightful said, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke about the new RPG on the earnings call. WWE welcomes the return of the WWE 2K video game franchise and has announced that it has signed an adaptation of the role-playing project with the famous American wrestling organization.

Given that gaming is a clear priority for companies, WWE is also reporting positive results from its mobile games. Brand boss Stephanie McMahon pitched some sort of WWE RPG during the mobile gaming section, so it’s hard to tell if this project will be a top AAA production like WWE 2K22 or something less.