Fortnite Adds Scarlet Witch

As Marvel’s Doctor Strange launches in the Multiverse of Madness today, the Fortnite team is celebrating by bringing the beloved character to the Item Shop. Fortnite added a Scarlet Witch skin to the item store today, following weeks of speculation that Scarlet Witch will join Doctor Strange on the famous Battle Royale Island. Many believe that Scarlet Witch will eventually join the Fortnite character roster, as she and Doctor Strange are the protagonists of the new Marvel movie. If another character ends up joining Fortnite, they’ll be the last to join after Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Doom, Venom, Black Widow, Daredevil, Storm, and Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and more characters in Fortnite. We hope that Marvel will continue its partnership with Fortnite and deliver exclusive Fortnite skins with their new releases.

Knowledge, power, and pain makes Scarlet Witch just who she’s meant to be. Grab the Scarlet Witch Set in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/Ii57XctWL4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2022

