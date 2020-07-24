WYN Studio secured seed funding round from India Angel Fund

Content startup WYN Studio has now secured INR 50 lacs in a seed funding round from the India Angel Fund.

The investment round was backed by the Sanjeev Sinha, CEO, India Japan partnership fund; Pranay Anthwal media and entertainment industry leader; Narendra Firodia, founder, Sohamm Unicorp; and Rahul Narvekar, co-founder, Indian Angel Network, according to the report.

The startup plans to deploy the funds to strengthen its team and also create more original content.

“While we were cash positive from day one and extremely frugal with our spending, we have realized that this phase has been a boom for content especially audio,” Souniya Khurana, co-founder, WYN Studios, said.

“While we are still in the process of setting up a formal team, I was very impressed with the traction WYN has achieved so far, as also their frugal spends and sharp revenue focusRahul Narvekar, co-founder, IAF, said.