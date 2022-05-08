Ubisoft’s Prince Of Persia Remake Moved To A New Studio

In a statement, Ubisoft has confirmed that the development of Prince of Persia Remake will be moved to a new studio. The Prince of Persia remake has been moved to Ubisoft Montreal from Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai due to development issues with the game due out in early 2021. “Ubisoft Montreal is the birthplace of the epic trilogy about the sands of time.” During the Ubisoft Forward event in September 2020, Ubisoft Montreal announced that the original January 2021 launch date for the Prince of Persia remakes had been pushed back to 2023.

Now the remake of “Prince of Persia” is about to start development again. On May 3, Ubisoft announced via Prince of Persia’s official Twitter account that the Sands of Time remake will be developed by Ubisoft Montreal and will take control from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai. In addition to helping games like Just Dance and Forza Motorsport, The Sands of Time Remake marks the first major game spearheaded by Ubisoft Mumbai and Pune Studios. The project was originally developed at Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, the company’s two studios in India.

The project will now be managed by Ubisoft Montreal, one of the publisher’s flagship studios, with development support from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai. The game was originally in development at its studios based in the Indian cities of Mumbai and Pune Mumbai.

An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pic.twitter.com/8xQpqyPSwQ — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) May 3, 2022

The remake especially caught the attention of Indian gamers as it was announced that Ubisoft’s Pune and Mumbai were in charge of development. At this point, it’s unclear how much work Ubisoft Montreal will have to put in to complete the games, but it’s possible that the studio is starting from a very early development stage. Unless another studio can use magic and wort at an excessive pace to finish the game in time for a 2023 release.

Ubisoft has a history of making games using multiple studios at the same time, so this is probably not the main problem. What might also sound familiar is that Ubisoft is struggling to turn Ubisoft’s support studios into teams that can take over the development of their own games.

Over the past decade, most of Ubisoft’s games have been published by Nordic and North American studios. In addition to the “Sands of Time” trilogy, Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate game “Skull and Bones” has faced multiple delays and allegations of harassment at Ubisoft’s Singapore studio. We expect to hear more news in the coming weeks for the Prince of Persia Remake and how moving studios have affected its release targets.