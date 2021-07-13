Xbox One Users Experience Black Screen Of Death After New Insider Console Update

An unfortunate system update from the Xbox Insider program has caused some Xbox One users to see their console reach the dreaded black screen of death. This can render the console useless without the use of special workarounds. The latest insider build of Xbox One system software is not a public build, so the problem may not be as serious or widespread as many think.

Last week, Xbox released a new update for insiders to test, but not everyone is doing so well and some are beginning to report that the update caused their consoles to reboot in a dead state. The Xbox Update Preview version 2108210705 / 2200 brings several improvements, including a fix for games that record recorded audio clips when the game cannot be started from an external hard drive.

The black screen on Xbox One startup is an error related to the black screen of death that occurs when booting the console. It may have solved the problem that the Insider Update corrupts the Xbox One.