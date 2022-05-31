Xbox Releases Custom Stranger Things Xbox Series S

If you are a diehard fan of Netflix’s popular sci-fi TV show Stranger Things, then you may be able to get your hands on this epic custom Xbox Series S console. Xbox fans can get their hands on the limited-edition Xbox Series S console, inspired by the hit Netflix sci-fi series, Stranger Things, very soon. The latest season of the eerie thriller series, Stranger Things, has recently launched on Netflix, and to celebrate, Xbox has unveiled creepy-looking, specially-designed Xbox Series S consoles and matching controllers, complete with a goopy vine, and retro-music-player-inspired look. Microsoft has capitalized on the Stranger Things cultural phenomenon, creating a special Xbox Series S designed to resemble the 1980s tape player of the Upside Down.

Fans can see this customized console in the picture below, and it is not the regular Series S console, according to Xbox. The custom console is meant to commemorate the release of Stranger Things Season 4, which was released last weekend on Netflix. It is currently unknown when this custom console will be for sale, or whether a Series S console is available as part of a coming contest. As with the other Xbox Series S Custom Consoles, this one will not be for sale; fans interested in getting it will need to win one through a special competition.

According to a blog post announcing the design, Locals in L.A. had the opportunity to win one of 30 Upside Down Xbox Series S Custom Consoles, along with other prizes from Microsoft and Netflix. Stranger Things interactive experiences, by Netflix and Xbox. An official announcement by Hawkins National Laboratory has revealed the Xbox-specific prizes inside the Upside Down, which bold fans can show off their strength to recover, a press release on Stranger Things interactive experiences reads.

Those that meet the challenge milestones unlock tier-based rewards, including an Xbox Game Pass with the Stranger Things 4 custom Xbox Series S console, which grants a one-month playthrough, and Netflix gift cards, which grant one-month access to Netflix. This is not the first time that Microsoft has made a game console that is tied to a hit series. The Series S console itself is reminiscent of the 80s tape player, something that was pointed out by some fans when the Xbox console was first released.

As for games on this custom console, Thanks to Xbox’s commitment to its gaming ecosystem, the majority of new Xbox Series X titles will also be coming to its smaller sibling, Xbox Series S, and PC, too, with an even greater selection coming to Xbox Game Pass.