Xiaomi caught for false promotion of phone with LCD as having Samsung AMOLED display

In an unexpected turn of events, Xiaomi has been penalized by the Chinese government for deceptive advertising. According to a recent report, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer was discovered advertising an LCD panel smartphone as an AMOLED panel smartphone. Xiaomi is said to have been fined CNY 20,000 (about Rs 2,35,670) for breaking the legislation. According to sources, Xiaomi Communication Technology Co., Ltd. paid the fine.

Xiaomi Corporation, is the second largest smartphone manufacturer behind Samsung, with the majority of its devices running the MIUI operating system, which is a derivative of Android. The business sold 146.3 million smartphones in 2020, and its MIUI operating system had over 450 million monthly active users as of August 2021. Using its Internet of Things and Xiaomi Smart Home product ecosystems, it is also a large manufacturer of gadgets including as televisions, flashlights, unmanned aerial vehicles, and air purifiers. The term “Xiaomi,” which literally translates to “millet and rice,” is based on the Buddhist concept of starting at the bottom and working one’s way up.

Xiaomi was discovered breaking the People’s Republic of China’s “Advertising Law” by marketing the Redmi K30 5G as a smartphone with a Samsung AMOLED display, which it obviously does not have. The Redmi K30 5G has a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera for those who are unfamiliar. During the double ten fixed gold pre-sale event at 0:00 on October 21st, 2020 at Xiaomi’s official store on Tmall, the phone’s display was touted as a Samsung AMOLED display by the brand.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, has refused to plead guilty, claiming that the incident was caused by “human mistake” and that there was nothing suspicious about it. While we have no way of knowing how genuine the claim is, we can only hope that, if it was due to human mistake, such errors do not occur again. After all, it tarnishes a brand’s image while simultaneously spreading false information. While it’s difficult to say how many users would have purchased the phone only for this display type, we can’t help but think that there should be some sort of compensation.

In terms of the Xiaomi story’s lighter elements, the business is gearing up to have its maiden launch event in India on January 6. Xiaomi will release the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, which will be India’s first phone to include 120W rapid charging technology. We anticipate this will cause a pricing shift in the Rs.25K to Rs.30K price range in India. While the Xiaomi 12 series flagships’ launch date in India is still unknown, we thought it would be interesting to compare the features of the standard Xiaomi 12 and the high-end Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Xiaomi is also rumored to be launching the Xiaomi 12X, a lower-cost device, in India very soon. The Xiaomi 12X could come in two storage options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, as well as purple, blue, and grey color options.