Xbox Game Pass Has 31 Day One Games Confirmed For 2022

Pure Xbox noted (via GameRant) that it has already been confirmed that there will be 31 Day One games confirmed for 2022 for the Xbox game pass. There are plenty of game discoveries coming in 2022, all of which will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. Some of the 2022 day ones include Weird West, Starfield, Total War: Warhammer 3, Sniper Elite 5, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Slime Rancher 2, Redfall, Hello Neighbor 2, and Atomic Heart. Xbox has confirmed that January 2022 games include Aground, NeuroVoider, Windjammers 2, Radiant Silvergun, and Space Invaders Infinity Gene.

If any of these games are in your queue, now is the time to play them before they disappear. New games will be added and removed throughout the year, and Microsoft will always notify you when games are removed from their library. These are just games that show up on day one, and the Xbox is already regularly reshuffling the game library and some of the release dates are not finalized.

Xbox Game Pass is certainly the companion for all users armed with the Xbox Series X and S. In fact, with a monthly subscription, players can access an expanding library of on-demand games that also includes home Xbox Game Studio editions. from their first day. The best Xbox Game Pass games include third-party multiplayer games, old AAA games, indie titles, all of Microsoft’s proprietary games, and just about everything in between. The selection of games is so vast that you rarely will need to think about something it will always have something that stands out, including but not limited to exceptional indie games, immersive multiplayer games, expansive AAA games, and Microsoft Third-Party Games. Each of these games deserves your attention, and they are all available now.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that games in 2022 for Xbox Game Pass will follow a more obscure release pattern, such as Arkansas Redfall, which is expected to arrive sometime around summer, and the horror game Scorn, which is aimed at a suitable release date in October 2022. The vast majority of Xbox Game Pass games approved in 2022 have not yet confirmed the release date, but there are some exceptions, such as the new Xbox Game Pass games confirmed for January 2021. Tracker 2 is currently scheduled to be released on April 28, because after the January release date has been postponed, the promising indie game Strange West is expected to debut on March 31 through Game Pass. This is all we currently know about Xbox Games with Gold, although Microsoft may announce its New Year’s plans in the next few days. We will update this list as there is more information about future versions of the service.

One of the biggest upcoming games is Bethesdas’ sci-fi RPG Starfield, which will be released on November 11, 2022, and will be Xbox Game Pass from day one. Along with new games, we also receive updates for those already included in the service. Games like The Outer Worlds and Slime Rancher will see sequels in the future, and new games from Arkane and older Just Cause developers will be matched by Xbox to launch Game Pass from day one. Lots of third-party adventures round out the list as well, many of which have no release dates yet.