Xiaomi files legal complaint against U.S. Defense ban

Xiaomi Corp documented a grievance in a Washington region court on Friday against the U.S. Safeguard and Treasury Departments, looking to eliminate the Chinese cell phone creator from an authority rundown of organizations with binds to China’s military.

The Defense Department, under the Trump organization in mid-January, added Xiaomi and eight different organizations to the rundown, which requires American financial specialists to strip their property in the organizations by a set cutoff time.

In the protest, routed to Biden-named Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Xiaomi called the judgment “unlawful and illegal” and said the organization was not constrained by the People’s Liberation armed force.

It added that the speculation limitations, which become effective on March 15, 2020, would cause “quick what’s more, hopeless damage to Xiaomi.”

Xiaomi said 75% of the organization’s democratic rights, under a weighted construction, were held by prime supporters Lin Bin and Lei Jun, with no possession or control from an individual or element associated with the military.

It added that a “generous number” of its investors were U.S. people, and noted three of its best ten holders of customary offers were U.S. institutional speculation gatherings.

The grievance expressed that the organization’s essential associations with U.S. monetary foundations – basic for Xiaomi to keep on getting to the capital it needs to keep on filling in an exceptionally serious market – will be altogether harmed.

Also, the public relations of Xiaomi with the Chinese military will essentially disable the organization’s remaining with colleagues and customers, causing reputational hurts that can’t be promptly evaluated or handily fixed. The U.S. Division of Defense and the Treasury Department didn’t quickly react to demands for input.

Under Trump’s administration, a lot of Chinese companies were banned from exercising and working in the US by barricading investors from investing in the company. The administration believed that these companies act as a spy and working with the communist military of the Chinese government.

Most of the companies including Xiaomi falsified these baseless claims and called out the government for the same. Biden’s presidency has opened yet another round of discussion on the future of the ban on the companies and their future in the US market.

Xiaomi’s legal complaint has opened gates for other companies to take action in the same line. The Defense division is yet to respond on this matter but figuratively, there is a high probability of the ban elevating under Biden’s administration.