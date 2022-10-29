Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Series launched officially with 200MP camera

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi has launched their new Redmi smartphone series which is the new Redmi Note 12 series smartphone. Here the 12th series smartphone comes with various variants which include a Redmi Vanilla 12 smartphone with a Redmi 12 Pro, a Redmi 12 Pro+, and then also a Redmi 12 Explorer Edition as well.

Here all of the smartphones come with unique features and specifications onboard which we will get to see for these new 12 series smartphones. Let’s take a deep look at these smartphones.

Specification and Features for Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition

Talking more about the specification side of the Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro+, here both smartphones will be coming with the features onboard where we will get to see similar specifications like a bigger 6.67-inch OLED screen on the front side where we will also see the support for a peak resolution of FHD+ also will be supporting a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Both of these smartphones will be featuring a faster chipset from MediaTek which is the faster 1080 Dimensity. This faster chipset will be coupled with a faster 12GB of RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage as well. Although, you won’t be getting an option to expand the storage.

Here in the camera department, we will upgrade the camera on Note 12 Pro+ smartphones, where we will see a 200MP camera on the rear which is a Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor.

This new Samsung sensor is a bigger 1/1.4-inch sensor that will be supporting a 16 to 1-pixel binning and QPD autofocus as well. This new bigger sensor is also capable enough to record videos in 8K recording in 30FPS.

Here the other smartphone which is the Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with a bigger 50MP rear camera sensor which is a Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. The other two camera includes an 8MP Ultrawide angle sensor and then a 2MP sensor as well.

Here both smartphones come with a 5,000mAh battery which supports faster-wired charging of up to 67W and then the Pro+ variant comes with a faster-wired charging of 120W as well.

Talking about the Explorer Edition smartphone, here the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition smartphone comes with a premium-looking design and gets an upgrade on the battery charging capability where you will see the phone charging at a speed of up to 210W. which can charge the smartphone in 9 minutes from 0 to 100. Even this smartphone comes with the same internal as another duo Redmi 12 series smartphone.

Redmi Note 12 Series – Pricing

Let’s now go to the pricing side of the Redmi Note 12 Pro series. Here the Redmi 12 series pricing starts from CNY 1,699 which translates to $235 and then goes up to CNY 2,199 which translates to $304.

The next variant which is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, pricing starts at CNY 2,199 which translates to $304, and then the top-end variant comes to CNY 2,399 which translates to $332.

Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition comes with a price tag of CNY 2,399 which again translates to $332.